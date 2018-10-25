ClearedJobs.Net and CyberSecJobs.com Announce 2018 Best Recruiters

Accenture

Air Force Civilian Service

Amazon Web Services

ANSER

Ball Aerospace

Bank of America

Belcan Government Services

Boeing

Booz Allen

CACI

CGI Federal

CIA

COLSA

Engility

ERPi

FireEye

i3

IBM

IPSecure

Leidos

Lockheed Martin

MIL Corporation

NSA

Perspecta

Rackspace

Raytheon

SAIC

Serco

U.S. Cyber Command

U.S. Navy

USAA

Vencore

The experience job seekers have with a company's hiring process, known as the candidate experience, is an integral part of a successful recruiting strategy. The Best Recruiter program gives immediate, positive feedback to recruiters who go above and beyond to showcase why talented professionals should work for their companies.

"The program has become a focal point of the security cleared and cyber security communities, raising the bar for the candidate experience in these fiercely competitive markets," says Kathleen Smith , CMO, ClearedJobs.Net and CyberSecJobs.com.

The names of the individual Best Recruiters are featured on the Best Recruiter Wall of Fame.

Best Recruiter Celebration Keynote Gerry Crispin

The Best Recruiter Celebration recognizes the efforts of recruiters, their managers and their companies. This year's celebration will feature a keynote presentation by Gerry Crispin, Principal and Co-Founder of CareerXroads. Gerry is a key visionary and spokesperson in the recruiting community. He's also a Board Member of the Talent Board, which created the Candidate Experience Awards to evaluate and reward companies who treat candidates as partners in the recruiting process.

About ClearedJobs.Net | CyberSecJobs.com

ClearedJobs.Net and CyberSecJobs.com, located in Falls Church, Virginia, are veteran-owned firms providing services and products to the security cleared and cyber security communities. Founded in 2001, the company produces Cleared Job Fairs® and Cyber Job Fairs, posts online security cleared and cyber security jobs, and provides industry information to assist job seekers in their career transitions.

® Cleared Job Fairs is a registered service mark of ClearedJobs.Net

SOURCE ClearedJobs.Net

Related Links

http://www.ClearedJobs.Net

