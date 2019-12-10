ClearedJobs.Net and CyberSecJobs.com Announce 2019 Best Recruiters

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearedJobs.Net and CyberSecJobs.com, veteran-owned defense, intelligence and cyber security career sites and job fair companies, announce their eleventh annual Best Recruiters. At each Cleared Job Fair® and Cyber Job Fair, job seekers vote for the employers that provide the best overall recruiting experience. The top three companies at each job fair are recognized as Best Recruiters.

The 2019 Best Recruiters include:

780 th MI Brigade

MI Brigade Accenture Federal Services

AECOM

Air Force Civilian Service

All Points

Booz Allen Hamilton

Boeing

CACI

CenturyLink

CISA

Constellation Technologies

Defense Point Security

Deloitte

E Cyber7

Engility

ERPi

Frost Bank

Integrity Technology Consultants

Leidos

Microsoft

Northrop Grumman

NSA

OBXtek

PAE

Perspecta

Raytheon

SAIC

TechGuard Security

USAA

U.S. Cyber Command

Valiant Integrated Services

The experience job seekers have with a company's hiring process, known as the candidate experience, is an integral part of a successful recruiting strategy. Best Recruiters put the candidate experience first, create an approachable atmosphere, and talk with every job seeker that visits their booth. The Best Recruiter program gives immediate, positive feedback to these recruiters who go above and beyond to showcase why talented professionals should work for their companies.

"As labor markets tighten, it is so important that the candidate experience is focal to every recruitment interaction. The Best Recruiter program highlights for recruiters in the security cleared and cyber security communities that raising the bar for the candidate experience is important to recruit great talent in these fiercely competitive markets," says Kathleen Smith, CMO, ClearedJobs.Net and CyberSecJobs.com.

The names of the individual Best Recruiters are featured on the Best Recruiter Wall of Fame.

About ClearedJobs.Net | CyberSecJobs.com

ClearedJobs.Net and CyberSecJobs.com, located in Falls Church, Virginia, are veteran-owned firms providing services and products to the security cleared and cyber security communities. Founded in 2001, the company produces Cleared Job Fairs® and Cyber Job Fairs, posts online security cleared and cyber security jobs, and provides industry information to assist job seekers in their career transitions.

