ClearedJobs.Net Announces 2021 Best Recruiters

Amazon Web Services

Avantus Federal

Ball Aerospace

CACI

Clear Ridge Defense

Core4ce

DTSI

ERPi

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM

Kaizen Approach

Leidos

LinQuest

Lockheed Martin Space

Millennium Corporation

Noblis

Northrop Grumman

PAE

Raytheon I&S

Scientific Research Corporation

Valiant Integrated Services

Zenetex

The experience job seekers have with a company's hiring process, known as the candidate experience, is an integral part of a successful recruitment strategy. Best Recruiters put the candidate experience first, create an approachable atmosphere, and engages with every job seeker, no matter their current qualifications. Raising the bar for the candidate experience is important to recruit great talent in these fiercely competitive markets. The Best Recruiter program gives immediate, positive feedback to these recruiters who go above and beyond to showcase why talented professionals should work for their companies.

"Recruiting in the security cleared market is always a challenge and the last 12 months has really increased those challenges with constantly changing environments and protocols. With all of these changes the candidates' experience could be lost, but the 2021 Best Recruiters delivered, no matter the environment," says Kathleen Smith, CMO, ClearedJobs.Net.

The names of the individual Best Recruiters are featured on the Best Recruiter Wall of Fame.

Best Recruiter Webinar

Two 2021 Best Recruiter award recipients will join Kathleen Smith on December 9 at noon ET for a Best Recruiter Job Search Tips webinar, broadcast via the ClearedJobs.Net LinkedIn page. Join these leading recruiters, as voted by job seekers, as they share top job search tips live.

