ClearedJobs.Net Announces Its 12th Annual Best Recruiters

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearedJobs.Net, a veteran-owned defense, intelligence and cyber security career site and job fair company, announces its twelfth annual Best Recruiters. At each Cleared Job Fair® and Cyber Job Fair, job seekers vote for the employers that provide the best overall recruiting experience. The top three companies at each job fair are recognized as Best Recruiters.

The 2020 Best Recruiters include:

Best Recruiter 2020

Accenture Federal Services

Agile Defense

Air Force Civilian Service

Alion Science and Technology

Ball Aerospace

Boeing Intelligence & Analytics

CACI

CAE

Cisco

ERPi

FTS International

Jacobs

Leidos

LinQuest

Los Alamos National Laboratory

ManTech

Markon Solutions

Mission Essential

Northrop Grumman

Novetta

PAE

Perspecta

SAIC

Sentar

SOSi

The Aerospace Corporation

USAA

The experience job seekers have with a company's hiring process, known as the candidate experience, is an integral part of a successful recruitment strategy. Best Recruiters put the candidate experience first, create an approachable atmosphere, and talk with every job seeker that visits their booth, whether in-person or virtually. Raising the bar for the candidate experience is important to recruit great talent in these fiercely competitive markets. The Best Recruiter program gives immediate, positive feedback to these recruiters who go above and beyond to showcase why talented professionals should work for their companies.

"We have worked with many recruiting teams over the last two decades. Each and every one of the 2020 Best Recruiter teams really stepped up to learning how to convey a great candidate experience in the virtual environment very quickly. It was a pleasure working with all of the teams through the various trainings we provided to ensure that both the recruiters and job seekers benefited from the virtual career discussions," says Kathleen Smith, CMO, ClearedJobs.Net.

The names of the individual Best Recruiters are featured on the Best Recruiter Wall of Fame.

About ClearedJobs.Net

ClearedJobs.Net, located in Falls Church, Virginia, is a veteran-owned firm providing services and products to the security cleared and cyber security communities. Founded in 2001, the company produces Cleared Job Fairs® and Cyber Job Fairs, posts online security cleared and cyber security jobs, and provides industry information to assist job seekers in their career transitions.

® Cleared Job Fairs is a registered service mark of ClearedJobs.Net

SOURCE ClearedJobs.Net

Related Links

http://www.ClearedJobs.Net

