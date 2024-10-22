Clearent by Xplor Launches PayFac as a Service to Help Software Providers Unlock Hidden Revenue

New solution empowers SaaS companies to maximize payments revenue, reduce costs, and scale faster.

ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearent by Xplor, a leading U.S. payment processor under Xplor Technologies, today announces the launch of its new PayFac as a Service (PFaaS) solution, designed to help Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies optimize their payments infrastructure, unlock new revenue streams, and streamline operations.

Many software providers are searching for new ways to monetize their platforms, often focusing solely on pricing without realizing the untapped potential within their payment operations. Clearent's PFaaS solution helps these companies boost revenue by maximizing the value of their existing customer base, lowering transaction costs, and offering seamless payment integrations for a consistently frictionless experience.

"Too often, SaaS companies leave money on the table by not optimizing their payment systems. Our PayFac as a Service solution is designed to change that," said Nick Campbell, Chief Product Officer, Payments at Xplor Technologies. "We help SaaS companies realize the full potential of their payments infrastructure, so they can focus on what they do best – innovating and delivering for their customers – while we make sure they never miss an opportunity to increase their revenue."

Clearent offers clients a consultative approach; flexible and scalable partnership models; and white-glove support – resulting in solutions that are tailored to each partner's needs today and built exclusively to boost payments revenue as they scale their business.

As a leader in embedded payments for over 20 years, Clearent has helped 800+ partners maximize every part of their payments revenue, reporting:

Improved attachment rates of up to 80% for its own software platforms, FieldEdge by Xplor and Xplor Spot, through payment optimization.

Dramatically boosted revenues for a dental SaaS company, by increasing average payment volumes from $18,000 to $390,000+ per location.

to $390,000+ per location. Annual savings of $84,000 for a healthcare SaaS provider, improving overall profit margins and operational efficiency.

SaaS companies build great software that solves pain points for their customers, but they do not always know how to monetize their software efficiently and effectively. According to Pitchbook data, 95% of all tech startups worth more than $1 billion are unable to generate a profit. The right payment solutions can help these companies boost their revenue, simplify their payments operations, and capture untapped income.

Software companies using the new PFaaS solution report improved profitability, simplified operations, and new income – which has enabled them to invest in their future growth. Additionally, customers value Clearent's payment facilitation expertise. With its own in-house software products, Clearent has an in-depth understanding of SaaS operations, and the different levers available for reducing costs and boosting sales.

"We're not just a payments company – we're a tech company that truly understands what it takes for software providers to grow and succeed," added Campbell. "Our PFaaS solution is built to guide SaaS companies through the complex world of payments, ensuring they capitalize on every income opportunity while maintaining control over their business."

Clearent's new PFaaS solution is now available to all U.S.-based SaaS companies. To find out more visit the website.

About Xplor Technologies

Xplor Technologies is a global platform integrating SaaS solutions, embedded payments, and growth technologies to help businesses succeed. We provide enterprise-grade SaaS solutions for businesses in Childcare & Education, Fitness & Wellbeing, Field Services, and Personal Services. Xplor Technologies serves over 78,000 businesses that processed over $36 billion in payments, operating across 20 markets in 2023.

Clearent by Xplor allows merchants and partners to accept payments anywhere, anytime, with a complete range of payments solutions including point-of-sale, ecommerce, mobile, in-app, recurring billing, e-invoicing, and auto-reconciliation.

To learn more, visit www.xplortechnologies.com

SOURCE Xplor Technologies