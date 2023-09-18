Clearer Skies Ahead: Aircraft Synthetic Vision System Market's Strong 3.6% CAGR Anticipated from 2023-2028

The "Aircraft Synthetic Vision System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

DUBLIN, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aircraft synthetic vision system (SVS) market, with a 2022 size of US$ 458.4 million, is poised for substantial growth, projecting to reach US$ 590.2 million by 2028. This expansion reflects a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.6% anticipated during 2023-2028.

Understanding Aircraft Synthetic Vision Systems:

Aircraft Synthetic Vision Systems (SVS) represent a reality-based technology utilizing 3D capabilities to assist pilots during flight. SVS offers a computer-generated view of the external environment, incorporating a database of terrain information, flight plans, and runway data. It significantly enhances a pilot's situational awareness, particularly in low-visibility conditions, by providing moving maps, artificial vision, and route planning through dedicated hardware and software. Furthermore, SVS contributes to minimizing accidents attributed to factors such as loss of control, runway incursions, and Controlled Flight into Terrain (CFIT).

Driving Factors:

The market's growth is primarily propelled by the rising occurrences of CFIT incidents, where aircraft, under the pilot's control, inadvertently collide with terrain or obstacles. Aircraft SVS aids pilots in identifying potential hazards, allowing for timely course adjustments. Additionally, ongoing safety enhancements in commercial and other aviation sectors have significantly increased demand for SVS solutions. The burgeoning air traffic necessitates highly efficient flight safety mechanisms. The introduction of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) has also contributed to the adoption of aircraft SVS, as accurate projections are crucial for precise navigation, even in challenging environmental conditions. The construction of airports in emerging economies and stringent government regulations concerning passenger safety further stimulate market growth.

Market Insights:

The publisher's comprehensive report offers a deep dive into the global aircraft synthetic vision system market, covering macro and micro aspects, recent trends, key drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain assessment, and more. Industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and those seeking involvement in the aircraft synthetic vision system market will find this report indispensable.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report provides insights into key trends within each sub-segment of the global aircraft synthetic vision system market, offering forecasts at both global and regional levels for 2023-2028. Market segments are categorized based on product type, operation, display system, and application.

Product Types: Synthetic Vision, Longwave IR, Shortwave IR, Millimeter Wave RADAR, Enhanced Vision, IR, Millimeter Wave RADAR, Combined EVS, Others.

Synthetic Vision, Longwave IR, Shortwave IR, Millimeter Wave RADAR, Enhanced Vision, IR, Millimeter Wave RADAR, Combined EVS, Others. Operation: Manned, Unmanned.

Manned, Unmanned. Display System: Primary Flight Display, Navigation Display, Heads-up and Helmet Mounted Display, Others.

Primary Flight Display, Navigation Display, Heads-up and Helmet Mounted Display, Others. Application: Civil Aviation, Military Aviation, General Aviation.

Civil Aviation, Military Aviation, General Aviation. Regions: North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Middle East and Africa , Latin America .

Competitive Landscape:

The report also delves into the competitive landscape of the market, highlighting key players, including Cobham, Garmin, Honeywell International, Collins Aerospace (United Technologies Corporation), Elbit Systems Ltd, Thales Group, Safran, Mercury Systems, Harris Corporation, Universal Avionics Systems, Aspen Avionics, Avidyne Corporation, ENSCO, among others.

Key Questions Addressed:

How has the global aircraft synthetic vision system market performed and what are its prospects for the coming years? Which regional markets are prominent in the global aircraft synthetic vision system industry? How has COVID-19 impacted the global aircraft synthetic vision system sector? What are the market's product type breakdowns? What are the operation-based divisions within the market? What display systems are prevalent in the market? What are the key applications for aircraft synthetic vision systems? What are the key factors driving and challenging the global aircraft synthetic vision system industry? What is the market structure, and who are the major players? How competitive is the global aircraft synthetic vision system industry?

