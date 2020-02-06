Cleareye.ai announces Miles Everson, Business Leader and Innovator, on its Board

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleareye.ai announces Miles Everson, CEO of MBO Partners, and former PwC US Vice Chairman and Global Advisory and Consulting Leader, on its Board. Everson has more than three decades of experience of leading and innovating business models.

At MBO Partners, Everson is delivering innovative workforce solutions that make it safer and easier for enterprise organizations and top independent professionals to work together. Through its proprietary platform, MBO has built a comprehensive workforce ecosystem that fuels both sides of the independent economy. MBO is helping thousands of people do the work they love, the way the want while helping companies embrace new workforce strategies.

While with PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP (PwC), he served as lead client service partner on several multi-national clients and several firm leadership roles, including serving as US Vice Chairman and Global Advisory and Consulting Leader.

Everson's work was wide-ranging in its impact, touching more than 60,000 professionals in more than 150 countries.

Notably, Everson was the executive sponsor and strategic visionary behind the PwC Talent Exchange, a breakthrough initiative to allow PwC Advisory more effective access to independent professional talent and support an enhanced delivery model for the advisory business.

Everson brings his rich experience to play at Cleareye.ai, a Fintech Platform with the sole purpose of simplifying banking.

"I am happy to be on the board of Cleareye.ai which creates a platform designed to help banks offer products and services that are more accessible, affordable and easier to use to millions of consumers and corporate customers," said Miles.

Welcoming Everson to the board, Mariya George, President and Chief Sales Officer at Cleareye.ai said: "Globally, banks are facing intense competition from Digital players who are more responsive to consumers, more agile with innovations and more nimble. Miles' inclusion will help the firm use his expertise to create better solutions."

Murali Gopalan, Chief Executive Officer, Cleareye.ai said: "Miles and Cleareye share a common vision, and with his leadership we will realize the full potential of our company, making Cleareye.ai a market leader to accomplish its mission to Simplify Banking. His rich experience will certainly boost our operations."

About Cleareye.ai

Cleareye.ai provides technology solutions that are powered by advanced artificial intelligence and quantum-inspired algorithms to simplify banking. The platform combines the power of Consumer Experience Sensing, Insights generation from Data, and Autonomous Automation powered by Artificial Intelligence. This will transform banks into a hyper agile organization, that customers want to bank with, and employees feel proud of, that delivers exceptional customer service where customers expect it, drive short term gains and long-term growth, and generate insights to sustain momentum at digital scale.

Cleareye.ai was founded by leaders in global technology, representing decades of entrepreneurial and digital systems experience across a range of industries. For more information, visit www.cleareye.ai

