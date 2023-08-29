ClearFlame Engine Technologies Featured at Forum on Innovations in Sustainable Trucking

News provided by

ClearFlame Engine Technologies

29 Aug, 2023, 06:00 ET

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearFlame Engine Technologies showcased their FuelAdaptive™ engine at a forum on sustainable trucking hosted by United States Senator Pete Ricketts, the Nebraska Trucking Association and the Clean Freight Coalition.

The forum highlighted how innovation in trucking can reduce lifecycle carbon emissions and also meet the operational metrics fleets need to immediately, profitably and sustainably adopt new technologies.

Chicago-based ClearFlame successfully completed the first in a series of on-road pilots in conjunction with one of the US' largest fleets, has a second pilot in progress and a third slated to start in September. The pilots document and validate the road-worthiness of ClearFlame's upfitted engines and their ability to use ethanol to match the performance of traditional diesel while cutting fuel costs and carbon by more than 40 percent. 

"First pilot results validated that our upfit delivers the critical outcomes we've been working diligently to achieve," said ClearFlame CEO and co-founder BJ Johnson. "The truck's uptime hit 98% and it delivered 100% of its loads, its fuel savings averaged 42% and carbon emissions fell by 45%.  We welcome the opportunity to demonstrate that renewable, homegrown fuels like ethanol give fleets a profitable, sustainable and immediate solution to meet government and customer demands for lowering Scope 3 emissions."

Founded in 2016 by engineering entrepreneurs, Drs. BJ Johnson and Julie Blumreiter, ClearFlame Engine Technologies develops transformational innovations to serve people, planet and profit. The company, headquartered in Geneva, Illinois, has earned more than $50 million in seed funding, Series A financing, and most recently Series B investments. Key investors include Mercuria, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, WINDVentures, Rio Tinto and Clean Energy Ventures. The company's patented FuelAdaptive™ engine technologies reduce carbon and cut costs with initial products in the trucking and power generation markets. The company has been recognized as "Next Big Thing in Tech" by Fast Company, as one of the "Most Promising Sustainability Startups in Transportation by top venture capitalists (VCs)" according to Business Insider, and one of the "3 Truck Trends to Watch for in 2023" by Heavy Duty Trucking.

For further information, please contact:
Melinda Swan, Chief Marketing Officer                
[email protected] or 614/571-9584

SOURCE ClearFlame Engine Technologies

