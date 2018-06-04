ClearForce Secures Strategic Investment From Centricus

VIENNA, Va., June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearForce LLC today announces a new round of strategic investment from Centricus Partners LP, a global investment platform based in London and backed by a select group of sophisticated, global and long-term investors. Centricus co-founders Nizar Al-Bassam and Dalinc Ariburnu, led the structuring and fundraising for SoftBank's Vision Fund, a $100 billion global technology investment fund. Centricus works in partnership with its management teams and its global network to generate superior absolute returns. The new funding will be used by ClearForce to accelerate customer acquisition and business development in both public and private sectors.

"Employee risk management is rapidly moving from legacy point-in-time assessment to real-time continuous evaluation," said Nizar Al-Bassam, "ClearForce is leading this transformation and we look forward to supporting its growth in the United States, as well as expansion across Europe and other key global markets."

ClearForce's workforce assurance solution is built on a foundation of employee consent and transparency, placing privacy at the forefront of enhancing organizational security. ClearForce combines continual event-based alerts of employee misconduct and high-risk behavior outside the workplace with a legally complaint adjudication platform. All the alerting and policies are configured and customized for each specific job role within an organization.

"Establishing this basis for a strategic and long-term partnership with Centricus is an important milestone for our business and we look forward to contributing value within this global network of industry leaders," states General James L. Jones, USMC (Ret.), a member of the ClearForce Board of Directors.

For more information, contact Tom Miller, CEO at 888-870-5773 or info@clearforce.com.

About ClearForce LLC

ClearForce LLC, headquartered in Vienna, Virginia, delivers innovation to the employee risk management market through patent-pending technology. www.clearforce.com

