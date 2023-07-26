Clearfork Academy Launches Teen Outpatient and Partial Hospitalization Programs Following ~1500% Fentanyl Seizure Spike

Declassified government data shows a one-year ~1566.66% increase in fentanyl doses seized by Federal agents in Dallas-Fort Worth and surrounding counties. Clearfork Academy's two new outpatient facilities will prevent rising overdose deaths by addressing the root causes of substance abuse.



FORT WORTH, Texas, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearfork Academy , a leading adolescent substance abuse and mental health treatment center, today announces the launch of its Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) in response to skyrocketing drug seizures by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) as overdose deaths continue to rise nationwide .

Clearfork Academy's PHP program will provide comprehensive daytime treatment to patients, while the IOP program will allow patients to continue their recovery work off-site as they transition back into everyday life. The new program begins August 1.

"As deadly synthetic drugs, including fentanyl and methamphetamine, become more widely available than ever before, our two newest two outpatient facilities in the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex will extend the impact of our care, broaden our message of hope, and strengthen our commitment to changing the trajectory of the region's adolescent population," Austin Davis, LPC-S, Founder and CEO of Clearfork Academy, said.

"Kids are dying," Davis added.

The Texoma High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) is one of 33 regions classified by the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) as a regional distribution center for illegal drugs, alongside cities like Los Angeles, Miami, and New York City. This year, the HIDTA directors named fentanyl the most significant drug threat in the 17 counties that form the Texoma HIDTA, beating heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine.

Recently declassified government information related to doses of drug seized indicates the Dallas-Fort Worth Metropolitan Area and surrounding counties saw an approximate fifteen-fold increase in fentanyl doses seized between 2020 and 2021 alone, from ~12,000,0000 doses to ~200,000,000 doses. The latter and most recent figure represents enough synthetic opioids to overdose or kill every man, woman, and child in the Lone Star State six times.

Clearfork Academy offers cognitive behavioral therapy, family therapy, academic support, and recreational therapy to encourage personal growth and long-term recovery in adolescents struggling with substance abuse.

In addition to substance abuse recovery and drug detox, Clearfork Academy offers mental health services for teens suffering from depression, anxiety, trauma, suicidal ideation, self-harm, and other diagnoses.

Clearfork Academy will celebrate the newest facility located at 3880 Hulen St Fort Worth Texas 76107 Suite 410 by hosting a series of open houses throughout the months August and September 2023, featuring guided tours and a staff meet and greet. The second location is set to open in mid to late September and will be located at 4100 Fairway Ct #200, Carrollton, TX 75010.

Based in Fort Worth, Texas, Clearfork Academy provides state-of-the-art residential (in-house) and outpatient treatment for adolescents grappling with substance abuse and mental health issues. With an approach rooted in faith, family, and community, Clearfork Academy provides a nurturing environment where teens can discover their potential and embark on a journey toward lasting recovery.

