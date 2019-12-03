ClearGov and Digital Authority Partners Present ADA Website Compliance Webinar for Municipal Agencies

CHICAGO, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The issue of ADA website compliance has made its way through the higher courts and become a major topic of discussion in the news in recent weeks. ClearGov and Digital Authority Partners jointly presented Accessibility Matters: Making Your Municipal Website ADA-Friendly, a webinar, to address the latest web accessibility standards and provide practical advice for municipal governments to achieve ADA website optimization.

ClearGov CEO Chris Bullock says, "The concept of making complex information accessible and easy to understand is really core to ClearGov's mission. Our unique, infographic-based transparency profiles are designed to communicate dense fiscal data in a way that makes sense to everyone — and that includes citizens who rely on assistive technology to access the Internet. We've partnered with DAP to ensure ClearGov.com continues to provide the best possible digital experience for all citizens who want to learn more about their local government and school districts."

Digital Authority Partners' portfolio of ADA website compliance work spans across almost two hundred websites from local governments, to state representatives, to Fortune 100 companies. The agency has conducted a study of ADA website compliance across nearly 100 US government websites and found that nearly 44% of government websites do a poor job of meeting basic ADA compliance requirements.

Digital Authority Partners President Michael Reddy says, "We believe that all constituents have a right to access, read, and interact on government websites regardless of any disability. We are proud that ClearGov, a leading government technology company, that offers transparency files for over 40,000 agencies engaged us to help them make their website ADA-friendly."

To watch the webinar, visit this page: https://www.digitalauthority.me/resources/webinar-accessibility-matters-making-your-municipal-website-ada-friendly

About ClearGov

ClearGov is on a mission to build a community of modern, transparent, data-driven local governments and school districts. ClearGov helps local agencies streamline their operations and catalyze community support by making complex government data easy to understand and easy to use. We provide a full suite of turnkey solutions to help drive financial and operational transparency, modernize budgeting, and better connect agencies with the communities they serve. ClearGov's award-winning platform is currently used by hundreds of communities across 30 different states. For more information, visit www.cleargov.com .

About Digital Authority Partners

Digital Authority Partners (DAP) is a full-service digital agency. We work with public and private companies to create transformative, compliant, and accessible digital experiences for all users. From digital strategy to emerging technologies, DAP helps organizations reinvent their businesses to adapt and thrive in the Digital Age. Digital Authority Partners is headquartered in Chicago, IL. For more information, visit: www.digitalauthority.me .

