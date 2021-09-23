Clearhaven Partners Raises Oversubscribed $312 Million Debut Private Equity Fund

"Our team has come together united in Clearhaven's mission and values," said Michelle Noon, Co-Founder/Managing Partner Tweet this

Clearhaven was founded in 2019 and is led by Michelle C. Noon, Co-Founder and Managing Partner. Ms. Noon brings to Clearhaven nearly 20 years of experience in investing and software private equity, including through her prior roles at Thoma Bravo and Riverside Partners. Clearhaven was founded to pursue investments in growing lower middle market software and technology companies with revenues of approximately $20 million to $80 million.

The Firm pursues a proactive, thematic approach to identifying attractive investments and backs management teams and companies who seek a true partner to help scale their businesses. Clearhaven's Boston-based team is comprised of experienced technology investors and operators with shared values and backgrounds at firms such as Thoma Bravo, Clearlake Capital, Advent International, Apax Partners, JMI Equity and H.I.G. Capital.

The investment team is co-led by Christopher P. Ryan, a Managing Partner, who brings 17 years of experience to Clearhaven including prior roles at Advent International and Riverside Partners. Co-Founder and Operating Partner, Kevin A. Wood, along with Clearhaven's team of operating partners, executives and advisors, leads the Firm's portfolio value creation initiatives centered around operational excellence. Kevin brings more than 30 years of technology company operating experience to Clearhaven, including leadership roles in public and private companies and in operating partner roles. The three senior partners of Clearhaven worked together extensively prior to Clearhaven's formation.

"We are humbled by the tremendous support from our limited partners who chose to partner with Clearhaven during a volatile macro environment and with many alternative choices," said Michelle Noon, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, "We believe that our clarity of purpose – to invest exclusively in growing software and technology businesses who seek an operationally driven partnership with our team – matches not only our team's experience and prior track record but also our limited partners' investment preferences. Our team has come together united in Clearhaven's mission and values, and we have never been as optimistic about the technology market opportunity as we are today."

Clearhaven has been an active investor since its launch, closing on three investments for Fund I, including two platforms and one add on acquisition within the Firm's thematic areas of focus. Clearhaven's portfolio companies include Engageware (fka TimeTrade SilverCloud), a leading customer engagement SaaS provider for financial institutions and mid market enterprise, and Wowza Media Systems, a software provider of mission critical video and media streaming solutions for live and recorded content.

M 2 O Private Fund Advisors acted as placement agent to Clearhaven for Fund I and Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel.

Clearhaven Partners is a Boston-based private equity firm focused exclusively on software- and technology-focused investments. Clearhaven was founded by an investor-operator team to partner with growing, differentiated companies with at least $20 million in recurring revenue. Clearhaven brings a collective 50+ years of software investing and operating experience to its portfolio companies through its partnership approach and its value creation playbook, which couples actionable insights with practical tools and guidance to help companies scale profitably. Visit us at www.clearhavenpartners.com.



