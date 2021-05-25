Clearing Revolutionizes Relief for Millions of Americans Suffering from Chronic Pain

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearing today launched the first digital healthcare platform specifically designed to bring relief to the more than 50 million Americans who suffer from chronic pain. Clearing's platform, designed by leading physicians, provides customized pain management treatment plans, all in one place.

The number of patients seeking treatment for chronic pain was already far greater than the number of board-certified pain doctors, further exacerbated by the fact that treatment facilities were deemed non-essential at the outset of Covid-19. Between lockdowns and lack of care options, it's little surprise that 70 percent of chronic pain sufferers report an increase in chronic pain during the pandemic.

"At least one in five Americans are affected by chronic pain, and the issue is only getting worse," Founder and CEO Avi Dorfman said. "Patients lack answers to the most basic question — how do I feel better — and they don't know where to turn for help, or fear judgment if they do ask for care. Clearing provides a safe and reliable solution that removes the stigma around an invisible and highly personal experience."

Dorfman and his co-founders started Clearing after realizing there was a better way to bring relief to the millions of Americans suffering from chronic pain without a guide to help them navigate the system and range of treatment options. Through Clearing's platform, its clinicians customize effective, prescription-strength care plans for each patient's unique needs that dramatically increases access while reducing costs.

This approach brings to life a new phase of telehealth that helps patients avoid the maze of treatment options and facility closures by offering personalized, non-addictive, and affordable pain treatment delivered to patients' doors.

"Our health system struggles to give comfort to those suffering, leaving many chronic pain patients alone to navigate the system and range of treatment options," said Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jacob Hascalovici. "By providing multi-modal, personalized prescription strength care for chronic musculoskeletal and neuropathic pain, Clearing — along with our team of medical advisors — is bringing pain management to patients through our universally accessible platform."

Clearing has also convened a medical advisory board that represents 465 peer-reviewed articles on chronic pain, 150+ years of clinical experience, medical leadership of five national professional sports teams, and leading medical institutions such as Harvard Medical School, Massachusetts General Brigham, Hospital for Special Surgery, Weill Cornell Medicine / New York-Presbyterian, the Johns Hopkins Hospital, and Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

As part of the launch, Clearing announced $20 million in seed funding to scale operations. Lead investors were Bessemer Venture Partners and Founders Fund, with participation from Breyer Capital, Threshold, and the founders of Flatiron Health, Curology, Hims & Hers, Seamless Grubhub, Forward Health, and more.

Dorfman also brings more than a decade of entrepreneurial and investment experience; he was previously a founder of real estate platform Compass and is an alumnus of leading firms D. E. Shaw & Co. and Accretive.

"Clearing is a game changer for the millions of Americans living with chronic pain," said Partner Steve Kraus of Bessemer Venture Partners. "The crisis of chronic pain in America is real and has only gotten worse since the pandemic began. Clearing aims to remove the barriers to access high quality, personalized pain treatment for so many who are left out of, or confused by, the current system."

"America is a nation in pain, and we all know someone who is affected," said General Partner Keith Rabois of Founders Fund. "Patients face stigma and feel ostracized just asking for help. Clearing removes the isolation of chronic pain by creating a first of its kind, comprehensive digital healthcare platform centered directly on the patient."

"Today's launch of Clearing marks the beginning of a new era in chronic pain treatment," said Clearing Co-founder and Head of Growth Yakov Kagan. "With Clearing's treatment programs, we can begin to end chronic pain through accessible, comprehensive, non-addictive, and personalized care that's delivered straight to your home."

About Clearing:

Clearing is a digital healthcare platform built to serve the 50M+ chronic pain sufferers in the United States. It is partnering with leading physicians and researchers at Harvard, Johns Hopkins, and the Hospital for Special Surgery. It also has significant funding from top-tier investors Bessemer Venture Partners, Founders Fund, Breyer Capital, and a host of leading healthcare and consumer entrepreneurs including the founders of Hims, Seamless Grubhub, Flatiron Health, Forward Health, Curology, and more. Clearing is on a mission to provide patients with access to comprehensive, opioid-free pain relief.

Contact:

Myra Oppel

603.667.7746

[email protected]

SOURCE Clearing