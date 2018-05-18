CLEARink Announces Opening of New European and Chinese Offices

CLEARink's Eindhoven office will be responsible for Product Quality, Reliability, Analysis and Drive Wave Form development. "We are excited to announce the expansion in Eindhoven. Our new team has 100s of years of collective experience developing reflective displays at Philips, Samsung and Liquavista, and they will help us accelerate the development of CLEARink's displays," said Joel Pollack, Board Director at CLEARink Displays.

CLEARink's Shanwei office will be responsible for starting up manufacturing in China. The office is located in the manufacturing compound of CLEARink's LCD manufacturing partner. "CLEARink displays can be manufactured in standard LCD factories, making them ideally suited for mass markets that expect good quality and affordable cost," says Scott Ferguson, Chief Operating Officer for CLEARink Displays, who is managing the Shanwei office.

CLEARink has developed ePaper 2.0, the world's first reflective display that is color and video/Internet capable. According to Frost & Sullivan research, the display market will likely reach $200 billion by 2024, and CLEARink's reflective technology is positioned as more of a transformational solution.

"CLEARink's team is excited to welcome its newest colleagues in Shanwei and Eindhoven. We have been able to attract the best and brightest from our competitors, while making great progress towards building a reflective display that will define a new industry standard," said Frank Christiaens, CEO and Chairman, CLEARink Displays.

CLEARink is a leader in reflective display technology for eSchoolbooks, Wearables, IoT, electronic shelf labels (ESLs), outdoor signage and automotive applications. CLEARink's patent protected TIR technology is a superior alternative to existing reflective displays, providing unparalleled video and color representation, using a fraction of the energy consumed by LCD, with a highly competitive cost structure. Founded in 2012, the company has raised over US$20 million in financing from strategic investors in the display industry and is headquartered in Fremont, California. For more information, visit http://www.clearinkdisplays.com.

