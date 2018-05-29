CLEARink Announces Partnership Agreement with Leading Tablet Maker

The CLEARink tablet displays will feature up to 50% larger form factors than conventional reflective tablets, high resolution, video and colour. The devices will be targeted at the large tablet market, where consumers today have to choose between the 1 day battery life of LCD based tablets, or the total absence of color and internet browsing capability of monochrome reflective tablets. CLEARink displays combine the best characteristics of LCD and reflective displays by offering color, video, low power, outdoor readability and low cost.

"This first major supply commitment for our 2019 CLEARink tablet displays is a confirmation of the enormous progress that CLEARink has made over the last 12 months," said Joel Pollack, Board Director at CLEARink Displays.

"Since Display Week 2017 we have been overwhelmed with demand from customers that serve the wearable and tablet markets. We have chosen this particular client because of their detailed launch plan, global appeal and unique positioning," said Frank Christiaens, CEO at CLEARink Displays. He added "In a few years from now you will wonder why you ever accepted a tablet with a screen that you can not read outdoors."

CLEARink has developed ePaper 2.0, the world's first reflective display that is color and video/Internet capable. According to Frost & Sullivan research, the display market will likely reach $200 billion by 2024. CLEARink offers a unique new value proposition, and outperforms competing technologies in a number of applications. CLEARink also defines a number of new markets, where legacy display technologies can not venture.

About CLEARink Displays, Inc.

CLEARink is a leader in reflective display technology for eSchoolbooks, Wearables, tablets, IoT devices, Electronic Shelf Labels (ESLs), outdoor signage and automotive applications. CLEARink's patent protected TIR technology is a superior alternative to existing reflective displays, providing unparalleled video and color representation, using a fraction of the energy consumed by LCD, with a highly competitive cost structure. Founded in 2012, the company has raised over US$20 million in financing from strategic investors in the display industry and is headquartered in Fremont, California. For more information, visit http://www.clearinkdisplays.com

