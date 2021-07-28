Clearlake Capital and Siris-Backed Constant Contact Names Three Industry Veterans to Leadership Team

WALTHAM, Mass., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Constant Contact, an established leader in online marketing, backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Clearlake") and Siris Capital (together with its affiliates, "Siris"), today announced the hiring of Laura Goldberg as Chief Marketing Officer, Kabir Choudry as Chief Customer Officer, and Aditya Joshi (AJ) as Chief Product and Technology Officer.

"Constant Contact has always prioritized a focus on helping our customers succeed. We are accelerating how we do that through investment in talent, technology, and innovation," said Frank Vella, CEO, Constant Contact. "Each of our new leaders shares this dedication and brings with them decades of experience in areas that will help us continue to deliver on that promise. I'm confident that their leadership, paired with a fearless approach to innovation and well-timed investments for growth, will position Constant Contact as the premier digital marketing solution for small and medium-sized businesses."

Goldberg's extensive experience growing small and medium-sized business-focused brands through efficient growth and an emphasis on lifetime value makes her a perfect fit for Constant Contact. Most recently, she served as Chief Revenue Officer for Kabbage, a leading cash-flow management and data platform for small businesses, recently acquired by American Express. There, she led the marketing, sales, and business development teams. Prior to Kabbage, Laura was the Chief Marketing Officer at LegalZoom. In addition, she has held leadership roles in Product and Operations at several leading ecommerce companies, including the NFL and Napster.

Choudry brings a vision for establishing Constant Contact as a world-class customer success organization that ensures the voice, needs, expectations, and results of customers remain the primary focus for the business. Prior to joining Constant Contact, he served as Senior Vice-President of Technical Services and Customer Success at Information Builders, a leading business intelligence and data analytics platform, recently acquired by TIBCO software. For the past twenty years, he has held leadership roles at global technology organizations, including Sun Microsystems, Oracle, and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, as well as Silicon Valley start-ups.

Joshi will make insight-driven innovation a key part of Constant Contact's product and technology strategy, accelerating the application of data science to unlock the brand's potential. He brings thirty years of international experience in a broad array of technology organizations, including IT and security brands like Novell and Threat Stack, international consulting firms like Accenture, and small US-based start-ups.

About Constant Contact

Constant Contact, an established leader in online marketing, simplifies the complex task of marketing your business, so you can achieve real results and sell more online. Whether it's setting up a website and online store, leveraging social and search features to get new customers, or sending great-looking emails with the power to drive more sales, we combine the right tools and advice to help get the results you want. Plus, our award-winning team of marketing advisors is there for each customer, every step of the way. For more information, visit: www.constantcontact.com .

About Clearlake

Founded in 2006, Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is an investment firm operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with experienced management teams by providing patient, long term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm's core target sectors are technology, industrials, and consumer. Clearlake currently has approximately $39 billion of assets under management, and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 300 investments. The firm has offices in Santa Monica and Dallas. More information is available at www.clearlake.com and on Twitter @ClearlakeCap.

About Siris

Siris is a leading private equity firm that invests primarily in mature technology and telecommunications companies with mission-critical products and services, facing industry changes or other significant transitions. Siris' development of proprietary research to identify opportunities and its extensive collaboration with its Executive Partners are integral to its approach. Siris' Executive Partners are experienced senior operating executives that actively participate in key aspects of the transaction lifecycle to help identify opportunities and drive strategic and operational value. Siris is based in New York and Silicon Valley and has raised nearly $6 billion in cumulative capital commitments. www.siris.com .

