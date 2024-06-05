Clearlake Capital-Backed Discovery Education Appoints Brian Shaw as Chief Executive Officer

Shaw, Discovery Education's Former CFO/COO, to continue Company's efforts to drive innovation and growth

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Education (or the "Company"), a global education technology company backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Clearlake"), today announced the appointment of Brian Shaw as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Mr. Shaw most recently served as Discovery Education's Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operations Officer. He joined Discovery Education in 2018 and has played a significant role in the growth of the Company as a standalone business.

"Having worked closely with Brian over the last two years, I am confident that his experience in building technology companies and driving innovative growth strategies makes him a strong fit for the role," said James Pade, Partner and Managing Director at Clearlake. "I am excited to continue our partnership as we further Discovery Education's mission to bridge student learning gaps and provide educators worldwide with the digital resources needed to ignite student curiosity."

Prior to joining Discovery Education, Mr. Shaw created and then led the Corporate Development, Investments, and Investor Relations functions at Red Ventures, a technology-enabled portfolio of digital companies. Prior to Red Ventures, he held leadership roles in the financial planning and analysis and accounting functions at Time Warner Cable, and in the assurance practice at Ernst & Young.

"For the last six years, I have worked alongside an incredibly talented team of individuals to create and distribute high-quality digital learning solutions globally," said Mr. Shaw. "I look forward to progressing our tradition of innovation, expanding our impact on education, and building on the foundational initiatives we've invested in over the last several years to drive growth alongside my colleagues at Discovery Education as well as our partners at Clearlake."

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place. Through its award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, innovative classroom tools, and corporate partnerships, Discovery Education helps educators deliver equitable learning experiences engaging all students and supporting higher academic achievement on a global scale. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 100 countries and territories. Discovery Education partners with districts, states, and trusted organizations to empower teachers with leading edtech solutions that support the success of all learners. Explore the future of education at www.discoveryeducation.com.

About Clearlake

Founded in 2006, Clearlake is an investment firm operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit, and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with experienced management teams by providing patient, long term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm's core target sectors are technology, industrials, and consumer. Clearlake currently has over $80 billion of assets under management, and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 400 investments. The firm is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA with affiliates in Dallas, TX, London, UK, Dublin, Ireland, and Singapore. Learn more at www.clearlake.com.

