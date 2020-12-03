Clearlake Capital-Backed Dude Solutions Names Dan Graham Chief Financial Officer

"Dan has extensive global financial management experience with a strong track record of driving results and accelerating growth, and we are thrilled to welcome him to our team," said Kevin Kemmerer, Chief Executive Officer of Dude Solutions. "With Dan's appointment, we have a strong management team in place to scale the Dude Solutions organization and deliver greater value to our clients as a trusted partner in operations management."

Mr. Graham brings more than 20 years of cloud and SaaS financial and operating experience to Dude Solutions. He previously served as COO and CFO at MercuryGate, where he led the successful sale of MercuryGate International to Summit Partners. Prior to MercuryGate, Mr. Graham held roles at SAP and Ariba, where he helped drive significant growth and scale, including the rapid international expansion in both developed and emerging markets.

"This is an exciting time for Dude Solutions, and I couldn't be happier to join the company as CFO," said Mr. Graham. "I'm proud to be a part of a growing, global organization driven by highly engaged employees and a dynamic company culture. I look forward to working alongside the executive team and talented employees through the next stage of growth."

"We welcome Dan to the Dude Solutions team and look forward to partnering with him as we execute on our strategic plan," said Prashant Mehrotra, Partner, and Paul Huber, Principal, at Clearlake. "Dan is an experienced executive with an impressive record of driving operational excellence at high growth software companies and we are excited to gain his unique and valuable perspective at the Company."

ABOUT DUDE SOLUTIONS

Dude Solutions is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of operations management solutions to education, government, healthcare, senior living, manufacturing and membership-based organizations. For nearly two decades, Dude Solutions has inspired clients to create better work and better lives. We combine innovative, user-friendly technology with the world's smartest operations engine, empowering operations leaders to transform the most important places in our lives. Today, more than 12,000 organizations use our award-winning software to manage maintenance, assets, energy, safety, IT, events and more. For more information, visit dudesolutions.com.

ABOUT CLEARLAKE CAPITAL

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is a leading investment firm founded in 2006 operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with world-class management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm's core target sectors are technology, industrials and consumer. Clearlake currently has approximately $25 billion of assets under management and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 200 investments. The firm has offices in Santa Monica and Dallas. More information is available at www.clearlake.com and on Twitter @ClearlakeCap.

