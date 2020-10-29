Clearlake Capital-Backed Dude Solutions Names Software Industry Veteran Kevin Kemmerer As CEO

"Kevin is a leading executive in the software industry with a demonstrated track record of driving strategic transformations, including buy-and-build technology platforms, and is the perfect fit to lead Dude Solutions day-to-day as CEO," said Behdad Eghbali, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Clearlake. "We believe that with Kevin's deep industry and operating expertise, combined with Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S. ® , the Company is well positioned to extend its position as a market leading operations management platform. I am pleased to welcome him as our new CEO at Dude Solutions."

Mr. Kemmerer brings more than 20 years of software development and technology operating experience to Dude Solutions. Prior to joining Dude Solutions as Executive Chairman, he was Executive Vice President, Product Management at iPipeline, a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for the life insurance and financial services industry. Prior to iPipeline, Mr. Kemmerer was an Executive-in-Residence at Warburg Pincus, and EVP and Managing Director of Safeguard Scientifics, where he led the company's technology deal team. Earlier in his career, he managed investments for Kennet Venture Partners and co-led Broadview's Silicon Valley team focused on software and technology M&A.

"I couldn't be more excited to serve the company as its CEO. Over the past year, I've grown to appreciate the massive opportunity to serve as a trusted partner to operations management leaders as we scale the Dude Solutions organization," said Mr. Kemmerer. "I look forward to working with Clearlake and the existing executive team to drive accelerated growth and deliver greater value to our clients."

"We are fortunate to have Kevin join as CEO alongside the full executive leadership team at Dude Solutions as we partner together to organically grow the business, drive industry consolidation, and develop the premier buy-and-build platform in operations management software," said Prashant Mehrotra, Partner, and Paul Huber, Principal, at Clearlake. "Kevin's experience, leadership skills, and commitment to the Company's vision and core values make him a natural fit for this role."

About Dude Solutions

Dude Solutions is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of operations management solutions to education, government, healthcare, senior living, manufacturing and membership-based organizations. For nearly two decades, Dude Solutions has inspired clients to create better work and better lives. We combine innovative, user-friendly technology with the world's smartest operations engine, empowering operations leaders to transform the most important places in our lives. Today, more than 12,000 organizations use our award-winning software to manage maintenance, assets, energy, safety, IT, events and more. For more information, visit www.dudesolutions.com.

About Clearlake Capital

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is a leading investment firm founded in 2006 operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with world-class management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm's core target sectors are industrials, technology and consumer. Clearlake currently has approximately $25 billion of assets under management and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 200 investments. The firm has offices in Santa Monica and Dallas. More information is available at www.clearlake.com and on Twitter @ClearlakeCap.

