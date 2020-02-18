Clearlake Capital-Backed Dude Solutions Names Software Industry Veteran Kevin Kemmerer As Executive Chairman

"Kevin has a notable track record as a successful investor and a senior operator which makes him a great fit to work alongside Dude Solutions management and Clearlake to extend the Company's position as the leading provider of cloud-based operations management software," said Behdad Eghbali, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Clearlake. "Kevin has demonstrated an impressive ability in helping companies accelerate growth at inflection points and we believe that his experience combined with Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S. ® , positions the Company well for its next phase of growth. I am pleased to welcome him as our new Executive Chairman at Dude Solutions."

Mr. Kemmerer brings more than 20 years of software development and technology operating experience to Dude Solutions. Most recently, he was Executive Vice President, Product Management at iPipeline, a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for the life insurance and financial services industry. Prior to iPipeline, Mr. Kemmerer was an Executive-in-Residence at Warburg Pincus and EVP and Managing Director of Safeguard Scientifics, where he led the company's technology deal team and was responsible for eight of Safeguard's companies in the enterprise software and internet markets. Earlier in his career, he managed investments for Kennet Venture Partners and co-led Broadview's Silicon Valley team focused on software and technology M&A.

"We are excited to welcome Kevin to the executive team at Dude Solutions," said Ed Roshitsh, Chief Executive Officer at Dude Solutions. "Over the past year, we've been able to scale our business to a clear market leadership position. Kevin's experience counseling and operating software companies scaling rapidly will serve as a critical resource as the Dude Solutions team looks to build upon its recent momentum."

"I am thrilled to work with Dude Solutions, a world-class software company whose market leading operations management platform automates mission-critical enterprise asset management workflows to over 12,000 clients in the education, government, healthcare and manufacturing verticals," said Mr. Kemmerer. "I look forward to partnering with Ed and the Dude Solutions team to find ways to better serve our customer base and broaden the Company's footprint through continued innovation in product and sales."

"Kevin is a distinguished operator and investor who has played instrumental roles in successfully building a number of innovative software companies," said Prashant Mehrotra, Partner at Clearlake. "His track record of instilling operational excellence at the companies he's worked with will be a critical asset to the Dude Solutions team as they accelerate their impressive growth trajectory."

About Dude Solutions



Dude Solutions is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of operations management solutions to education, government, healthcare, senior living, manufacturing and membership-based organizations. For nearly two decades, Dude Solutions has inspired clients to create better work and better lives. We combine innovative, user-friendly technology with the world's smartest operations engine, empowering operations leaders to transform the most important places in our lives. Today, more than 12,000 organizations use our award-winning software to manage maintenance, assets, energy, safety, IT, events and more. For more information, visit dudesolutions.com.

About Clearlake Capital

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is a leading private investment firm founded in 2006. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with world-class management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm's core target sectors are technology, industrials and consumer. Clearlake currently has over $17 billion of assets under management and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 200 investments. More information is available at www.clearlake.com.

