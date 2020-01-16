Clearlake Capital-Backed Janus International Acquires Steel Storage Australasia

Ramey Jackson, CEO of Janus International, said, "We're very excited to have Steel Storage Australasia join the Janus family. This addition further solidifies Janus as a truly global turn-key solutions provider for the self-storage industry. The acquisition also positions our group of companies to meet rapidly increasing demand for Janus' products and technologies in the Australian market, including our mobile storage solutions and our Nokē® Smart Entry system."

"Janus continues to show strong growth both organically and through disciplined, targeted acquisitions like Steel Storage Australasia, a transaction that will add significant market opportunities for Janus' existing solutions," said José E. Feliciano, Managing Partner and Co-Founder and Colin Leonard, Partner, Clearlake. "We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead for Janus and we remain committed to supporting the company through our resources, relationships and the power of our O.P.S.® framework."

ABOUT JANUS

Janus International Group, LLC is the leading global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key self-storage building solutions including: roll up and swing doors, hallway systems and re-locatable storage units, and facility and door automation tools. The Janus team operates out of several U.S. locations and five locations internationally. More information is available at www.janusintl.com.

ABOUT CLEARLAKE

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is a leading private investment firm founded in 2006. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with world-class management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm's core target sectors are industrials and energy; software and technology-enabled services, and consumer. Clearlake has managed over $16 billion of institutional capital since inception and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 200 investments. More information is available at www.clearlake.com.

Media Contacts:

For Janus

(866) 562-2580

marketing@janusintl.com

For Clearlake

Kristin Celauro

Ph: +1 732-433-5200, or

kcelauro@lambert.com

Jennifer Hurson

Ph: +1 845-507-0571

jhurson@lambert.com

Lambert & Co.

SOURCE Janus International Group

