Clearlake Capital-Backed nThrive Names Healthcare Software Veterans Hemant Goel and James Evans as CEO and CFO

"We are excited to welcome Hemant and James to the nThrive and Clearlake family and we look forward to partnering with executives that have such deep experience in the healthcare software ecosystem," said Behdad Eghbali, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, and Paul Huber, Principal, at Clearlake. "We are also thrilled to announce the appointment of Payam Taaghol, Rick Pleczko, and Daniel Hamburger to the nThrive board. Each of these professionals are longtime executives within the Clearlake software portfolio who we believe can drive accelerated growth and strategic direction for nThrive through Clearlake's O.P.S. ® (Operations, People & Strategy) framework and network of resources."

Goel brings more than 35 years of experience in healthcare software, technology and private equity-owned companies. He most recently served as CEO of Capsule Technologies, a global medical device integrator, where he spearheaded its sale to Royal Philips. Prior to his roles at Philips and Capsule, Goel served as President and COO of Spok and Vice President, Clinical Solutions at Siemens Health Services, where he had worldwide development responsibilities for Siemens Health Services' clinical IT solutions business.

"As a newly independent company, nThrive is uniquely positioned to take advantage of current shifts in the healthcare software market, and I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to lead this incredible platform and accelerate its next chapter of growth," said Mr. Goel. "Healthcare providers are increasingly challenged by complex reimbursement processes and regulatory requirements, and the need for nThrive's integrated software solutions has never been greater. I look forward to working closely in partnership with the Clearlake team to execute on our organic and inorganic growth plans. I also look forward to partnering with nThrive's new board members and executive leadership team, who are all industry veterans that I believe will add a tremendous amount of value to our company."

Evans is a 25-year finance veteran with private equity experience who most recently served as CFO of eSolutions, a provider of revenue cycle technology for healthcare providers. While at eSolutions, Evans managed the company's sale to Waystar. He previously was CFO for MatrixCare, a leading post-acute healthcare software platform that was acquired by Resmed.

nThrive also made several appointments to the Company's board. Mr. Taaghol joins the nThrive board as an experienced entrepreneur with a successful track record of growing and monetizing software businesses, most recently serving as Executive Chairman and CEO of former Clearlake portfolio company MYCOM OSI. Mr. Pleczko joins the board after a long history of building leading software companies, most recently as the CEO of Clearlake portfolio company Symplr, a leading healthcare governance, risk and compliance software solutions provider to the healthcare industry. Mr. Hamburger, a proven leader with deep experience growing companies through technology-based innovation, is the current CEO of Clearlake portfolio company Provation, a leading procedure documentation software solution platform for healthcare providers.

About nThrive

With more than 30 years of experience, nThrive provides leading healthcare revenue cycle management SaaS solutions, offering patient access, charge integrity, claims management, contract management, machine learning and robotic process automation, data and analytics and education software solutions to more than 1,000 hospitals and health systems in all 50 states. For more information, please visit www.nthrive.com. You can follow nThrive on Twitter, like nThrive on Facebook, connect with nThrive on LinkedIn; and/or subscribe to nThrive on YouTube.

About Clearlake

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is an investment firm founded in 2006 operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with experienced management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm's core target sectors are technology, industrials and consumer. Clearlake currently has approximately $39 billion of assets under management and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 300 investments. The firm has offices in Santa Monica and Dallas. More information is available at www.clearlake.com and on Twitter @ClearlakeCap.

