Clearlake Capital-Backed Pretium Packaging to Acquire Alpha Packaging

"We are thrilled to welcome Alpha and its employees and customers to the Pretium family. Alpha and Pretium are a natural fit given both companies' complementary product portfolios, process technologies, and footprints. Both companies also share a focus on innovation, sustainability, and service to customers with small- to mid-sized production needs across recession resistant end markets," said Paul Kayser, President and CEO of Pretium. "We are excited to partner with a company that is aligned with our commitment to providing sustainable and complete packaging solutions for customers and will enhance our ability to capitalize on trends such as e-commerce growth and the increasing need for post-consumer recyclable solutions. By bringing together Pretium and Alpha's people, assets, and footprint, our combined platform will be able to better serve customers through enhanced solutions and production capabilities, which will help accelerate the combined company's growth."

"We have long admired Alpha and believe its customer-centric and sustainability-oriented approach, team, and capabilities are complementary to Pretium, and we could not be more excited about partnering with the Pretium and Alpha teams to realize the potential of the combined platform," said José E. Feliciano, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, and Arta Tabaee, Managing Director, of Clearlake. "We have supported Pretium's sector-focused commercial approach, new product development, and automation initiatives since the beginning of our partnership, and the addition of Alpha expands our collective focus on value-add, short- and medium-run production of sustainable and multi-use packaging products. This focus has and will continue to result in second derivative exposure to e-commerce, sustainability tailwinds, and emerging health and wellness, food and beverage, and home and personal care trends. Notably, Pretium has emphasized ESG initiatives as a core operating tenet, and Alpha has a similar mindset around these critical themes. We look forward to leveraging our O.P.S.® framework to ensure a smooth integration post-closing and continue driving accelerated growth for the platform."

Terry Moody, President and CEO of Alpha, added, "Pretium's acquisition of Alpha represents a combination of two like-minded players in rigid packaging with a focus on sustainability initiatives. Our customers will benefit from the combined scale and investments made in such initiatives as automation, manufacturing optimization, and sustainability. We could not have found a better home for our customers and employees given Pretium's focus on innovation, sustainability, customer satisfaction, and operating culture, and we look forward to working together to continue delivering value-add solutions to all of our customers."

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Alpha provides short- and medium-run rigid packaging production capabilities across recession resilient end markets with a particular focus on healthcare and health and wellness verticals, as well as a variety of other diverse end markets. Alpha's ability to provide high service levels is enhanced by its market position as one of only a few specialty-focused packaging suppliers with a national footprint, operating a network of eight facilities located strategically throughout the U.S. and Western Canada and two facilities in Europe. With Alpha's technical capabilities and product portfolio, the combination of Alpha and Pretium will enable the combined company to deliver a variety of advanced packaging solutions to both companies' existing customer bases and new customers.

Evercore and Credit Suisse acted as financial advisors to Pretium and Clearlake. William Blair served as exclusive financial advisor to Alpha. In connection with the transaction, Credit Suisse, the existing lead agent of Pretium's credit facilities, will lead the new financing alongside Deutsche Bank Securities Inc.

About Pretium

Pretium specializes in innovation and automation of multiple rigid packaging technologies in a diverse set of end markets including food and specialty beverage, healthcare, health and wellness, personal care and beauty, and household and commercial products. The company's multi-use packaging solutions are based primarily on PET, HDPE, and polypropylene resin, with a wide array of options including up to 100% post-consumer recycled material content, making it a preferred choice for customers focused on sustainability. Pretium differentiates itself through responsiveness, breadth of product offerings, short changeover times, and a national footprint of 19 automated manufacturing facilities. More information is available at www.pretiumpkg.com.

About Alpha

Alpha manufactures packers, bottles, and jars made primarily from PET and HDPE for health and wellness and personal care markets, as well as a variety of other markets with value-added product and service requirements that demonstrate recession resistant demand characteristics. The company serves 1,000+ customers with its comprehensive packers and bottle and jar packaging solutions. Alpha's products are manufactured in ten strategically located global facilities including two in Europe. More information is available at www.alphap.com.

About Clearlake

Founded in 2006, Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is an investment firm, operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit, and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with world class management teams by providing patient, long term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm's core target sectors are industrials, consumer, and technology. Clearlake currently has over $43 billion of assets under management, and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 300 investments. The firm has offices in Santa Monica and Dallas. More information is available at www.clearlake.com and on Twitter @ClearlakeCap.

