Clearlake Capital-Backed Springs Window Fashions Names Industry Veteran Jason Bingham as President and CEO

Bingham to build on Springs' mission to drive growth and innovation in window treatments and related connected home technologies

MIDDLETON, Wis. and SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Springs Window Fashions ("Springs" or the "Company"), a global provider of custom window treatments and connected home technologies backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Clearlake"), today announced that Trane Technologies executive and building products veteran Jason Bingham has been named President and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"). He succeeds former President and CEO Eric Jungbluth, who announced his retirement and who will continue to serve on the Company's Board of Directors as an advisor to Clearlake and Springs.

www.clearlake.com (PRNewsfoto/Clearlake Capital Group)

With over 30 years of leadership experience in the residential and commercial building products categories, Mr. Bingham was most recently President of the Residential HVAC & Supply business for Trane Technologies. During his tenure, Mr. Bingham took on progressively more significant leadership responsibilities, including Strategy Leader for Trane North America and Vice President of Digital and Energy Services for the commercial business in North America and Europe.

"Jason is a leader with a track record of success and an ability to drive growth and innovation," said José E. Feliciano, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, and Colin Leonard, Partner, at Clearlake. "Springs has continued to execute on Clearlake's O.P.S.® playbook, growing both organically and through M&A, and we look forward to partnering with Jason to drive continued expansion of the business."

"I believe Eric and the Springs team have delivered a great customer experience while building this business, and Clearlake's operational knowledge, network and resources will continue to support Springs as it enters its next phase of growth. It is exciting for me to work together with both of these teams," said Mr. Bingham.

"We are delighted to welcome Jason to the Clearlake family, and want to thank Eric for his dedication and service to Springs. We wish Eric the best in his decision to retire and look forward to his continued contributions to our future success as a member of the Board," said Nate Mejías, Principal at Clearlake.

"I am proud of the global platform we have built with people that I believe are some of the best employees in the industry," said Mr. Jungbluth. "Springs is just getting started in its growth trajectory, and I am excited to watch Jason pioneer new growth vectors and innovative solutions to expand our core business lines."

ABOUT SPRINGS WINDOW FASHIONS

Springs Window Fashions, the Best Experience Company, is a leading global supplier of blinds, shades, specialty treatments and window hardware. Its Bali®, Graber®, Horizons®, SWFcontract™, Mecho™, Mariak™, SunSetter™, and Sunburst® brands are sold through retailers, dealers and distributors within North America. In Europe, the company manufactures and sells products through its B&C International division. Based in Middleton, WI, Springs has facilities worldwide and employs more than 9,000 associates. For more information, visit www.springswindowfashions.com .

ABOUT CLEARLAKE

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is an investment firm founded in 2006 operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit, and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with experienced management teams by providing patient, long term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm's core target sectors are industrials, technology, and consumer. Clearlake currently has over $70 billion of assets under management, and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 400 investments. The firm is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA with affiliates in Dallas, TX, London, UK, Dublin, Ireland and Singapore. More information is available at www.clearlake.com and on Twitter @Clearlake .

Media Contacts

For Springs Window Fashions:

Mower

Jenna Bush | 212.284.9936 | [email protected]

Alison Boghosian | 860.922.3887 | [email protected]

For Clearlake:

Lambert

Jennifer Hurson | 845.507.0571 | [email protected]

SOURCE Springs Window Fashions; Clearlake Capital Group, L.P.