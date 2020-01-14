Clearlake Capital-Backed symplr Names Software Industry Veteran Kevin Kemmerer As Executive Chairman

"Having known Kevin for more than two decades, I can attest that his background as a leader in the software sector as both a successful investor and a senior operator makes him uniquely qualified to help scale symplr and drive continued growth," said Behdad Eghbali, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Clearlake. "Kevin has demonstrated a strong track record in initiating and leading change at software companies, driving results and innovating amid a rapidly evolving technology landscape, and I am pleased to welcome him as our new Executive Chairman at symplr."

Mr. Kemmerer brings more than 20 years of software development and technology operating experience as well as direct healthcare industry experience to symplr. Through his prior roles at MedeAnalytics and Portico Systems, Mr. Kemmerer brings significant healthcare IT industry expertise from working with providers and payers to streamline data management and enhance value-based performance. Most recently, he was Executive Vice President, Product Management at iPipeline, a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for the life insurance and financial services industry. Prior to iPipeline, Mr. Kemmerer was an Executive-in-Residence at Warburg Pincus and EVP and Managing Director of Safeguard Scientifics, where he led the company's technology deal team and was responsible for eight of Safeguard's companies in the enterprise software and internet markets. Earlier in his career, he managed investments for Kennet Venture Partners and co-led Broadview's Silicon Valley team focused on software and technology M&A.

"As the healthcare landscape continues to evolve, I see tremendous opportunity for us to empower providers and payers to deliver better patient outcomes. symplr has established itself as a leading healthcare software platform with its broad customer base and diverse product offering encompassing provider data management, quality management, credentialing and workforce management," said Mr. Kemmerer. "I am excited to partner with Rick and the symplr team and I look forward to building on the company's accomplishments to drive the next phase of symplr's growth."

"We are excited to welcome Kevin to the executive team at symplr," said Rick Pleczko, Chief Executive Officer at symplr. "Over the past year, we've been focused on aggressively scaling our business to provide the industry's leading healthcare GRC SaaS platform. Kevin's strategic counsel will play a key role in furthering our ability to help providers and payers maintain regulatory compliance and increase operational efficiency."

"Kevin is a proven business leader with a distinguished track record of building and scaling innovative software companies," said Prashant Mehrotra, Partner at Clearlake. "His extensive experience in driving growth and focus on operational excellence will be significant assets for symplr as the company continues to drive consolidation and expands its successful leadership position in healthcare."

About symplr

Founded in 2006, symplr is an industry leader in governance, risk and compliance SaaS solutions that help healthcare organizations mitigate risk and ensure compliance. symplr has a single mission: to make healthcare compliance and credentialing simpler for all constituents of the healthcare community. More information is available at www.symplr.com.

About Clearlake Capital

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is a leading private investment firm founded in 2006. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with world-class management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm's core target sectors are software and technology-enabled services; industrials and energy; and consumer. Clearlake currently has over $16 billion of assets under management and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 200 investments. More information is available at www.clearlake.com.

About SkyKnight Capital

Founded in 2015, SkyKnight Capital brings together an experienced investment team and a flexible, long duration approach to private equity investing. SkyKnight focuses on partnering with high quality businesses in acyclical growth sectors alongside exceptional management teams. SkyKnight manages capital on behalf of institutional family offices and leading endowments. The firm seeks investments in the Healthcare, TMT, Transportation & Logistics, and Business Services industries. SkyKnight platform investments to date have consisted of equity commitments ranging from $10 million to over $200 million. For additional information, please contact Mara Hunt (mara@skyknightcapital.com).

Media Contact

Lambert & Co.

Kristin Celauro

732-433-5200

kcelauro@lambert.com

Jennifer Hurson

845-507-0571

jhurson@lambert.com

SOURCE Clearlake Capital Group, L.P.

Related Links

https://clearlake.com

