Clearlake Capital-Backed Wheel Pros Acquires Gorilla Automotive Products

Gorilla designs, manufactures, and sells branded lug nuts, wheel locks, and accessories to retailers across North America, adding a complementary portfolio of aftermarket accessories to Wheel Pros' expanding selection of products. Wheel Pros currently serves more than 10,000 retailers with a global network of 33 distribution centers spanning North America and Australia. The Company has a portfolio of 12 proprietary brands with more than 300 custom wheel styles, including some of the most recognized designs in the industry.

"We are excited to welcome Gorilla to the Wheel Pros family," said Jody Groce and Randy White, Co-Founders and Co-CEOs of Wheel Pros. "Gorilla has spent more than 40 years building its brand into the leader in aftermarket lug nuts and wheel locks with an unparalleled focus on quality. We look forward to offering enhanced services to Gorilla's existing customers, as well as introducing new customers to Gorilla's high-quality products through our global network of distribution centers."

"Wheel Pros is a clear market leader in automotive aftermarket wheels, and the acquisition of Gorilla is highly complementary to Wheel Pros' existing products," said José E. Feliciano, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, and Colin Leonard, Partner of Clearlake. "With this acquisition, Wheel Pros adds another iconic brand to its broad portfolio. This acquisition illustrates how Clearlake partners with world class management teams to deploy its O.P.S.® approach and execute on an accretive acquisition strategy."

ABOUT CLEARLAKE

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is a leading private investment firm founded in 2006. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with world-class management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm's core target sectors are industrials and energy; software and technology-enabled services; and consumer. Clearlake has managed approximately $7 billion of institutional capital since inception and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 100 investments. More information is available at www.clearlake.com.

ABOUT WHEEL PROS

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Wheel Pros is a leading designer, marketer, and distributor of branded aftermarket wheels. The Company also distributes performance tires and accessories. Founded in 1995 with two distribution centers, the Company today carries proprietary, leading brands that are recognized across all major vehicle segments and are sold through a footprint of 30 national and three international distribution centers. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.wheelpros.com.

