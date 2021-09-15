Clearlake Capital Group Announces the Launch of Vive Collective™, a New Platform Focused on Supporting High-Growth Digital Health Companies

Together, Vive and Clearlake will offer digital health companies unparalleled access to resources, collaborations, and expertise. Digital health companies partnering with Vive will have access to a specialized set of resources to help accelerate growth. Vive will provide value-added services to partner companies, including access to a digital healthcare advisory board consisting of providers and payers, in-house executive recruiting resources, marketing and branding expertise, functional executive collaboration, and operations and procurement benefits, to name a few. Through the Vive platform, Clearlake will look to back companies that can benefit from its O.P.S. ® operating framework and network, a resource typically unavailable to earlier stage, high-growth disruptive companies.

"We are truly excited to launch Vive to partner with disruptive companies in the digital health space. The digital transformation in healthcare IT is being fueled by increasing technology spend across the healthcare ecosystem, as well as the shift toward value-based care and quality of experience, making it an attractive sector now," said Behdad Eghbali, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, and Paul Huber, Principal, of Clearlake. "We look forward to building this platform together and to help younger companies improve operations through our O.P.S.® playbook while also leveraging Cheryl's significant experience in the digital health space."

Ms. Cheng is a leader in scaling innovative digital health companies, most recently as a General Partner at BlueRun Ventures. With over 20 years of experience building emerging healthcare, consumer and enterprise applications, she brings a diverse skillset to help support early-stage businesses. Some of Cheryl's board positions have included Hello Heart, a hypertension management tool; Gennev, a provider of menopause solutions; and Blue Fever, an emotional wellness application. Ms. Cheng is also an advisor to Stanford's Biodesign program, as well as L'Oreal's Women in Digital Program.

"There is such strong momentum in this sector today, and I saw the opportunity to build a unique platform designed to support digital health companies and founders. With the incredible support of and partnership with Clearlake, we will bring the necessary resources to accelerate digital health companies at every inflection point," said Ms. Cheng. "Our mission is to partner with digital health companies to improve access and quality to care, which I have mastered over decades of working closely with early-stage digital health companies."

About Vive Collective™

Vive Collective™ is a new model to build, fund and scale the best digital health companies. Vive provides a flexible partnership approach to back high-growth, disruptive digital health companies with a network of healthcare and technology experts and partners. More information is available at www.vivecollective.com and on Twitter @vivecollective.

About Clearlake Capital Group, L.P.

Founded in 2006, Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is an investment firm operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with experienced management teams by providing patient, long term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm's core target sectors are technology, industrials and consumer. Clearlake currently has over $43 billion of assets under management, and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 300 investments. The firm has offices in Santa Monica and Dallas. More information is available at www.clearlake.com and on Twitter @ClearlakeCap.

Media Contacts:

Jennifer Hurson

Lambert & Co.

+1 845-507-0571

[email protected]

SOURCE Clearlake Capital Group, L.P.; Vive Collective

Related Links

https://www.vivecollective.com

https://clearlake.com

