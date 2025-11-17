Clearlake Exits its Investment in Concert Golf Partners as Bain Capital Invests to Support Further Growth

Clearlake's O.P.S.® Framework Enabled Accelerated Growth During its Investment

SANTA MONICA, Calif. and LAKE MARY, Fla., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with certain of its affiliates, "Clearlake") announced today that it has completed the exit of its investment in Concert Golf Partners ("Concert Golf" or the "Company") to Bain Capital. The new investment from Bain Capital's Private Equity and Real Estate teams will support the Company's continued growth and long-term strategy. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Concert Golf is a premier owner-operator of private golf and country clubs with 39 locations across the United States. Headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida, the Company delivers an elevated member experience spanning golf, fine dining, fitness, banquets, and events. Since investing in Concert Golf in March 2022, Clearlake leveraged its O.P.S.® framework to drive accelerated growth and transformation, doubling both revenue and profitability.

José E. Feliciano, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, and Arta Tabaee, Partner and Managing Director, at Clearlake, commented, "Our partnership with Concert Golf exemplifies the power of our sector-focused flexible investment strategy combined with our O.P.S.® approach in creating meaningful value. We collaborated closely with management to promote profitable growth, complete 14 strategic acquisitions to expand the portfolio, and transform Concert Golf into a premier full-service lifestyle platform. We are proud of what the team accomplished during our partnership and believe the Company is well-positioned for its next stage of growth."

Peter Nanula, Chief Executive Officer at Concert Golf, added, "The partnership with Clearlake has been invaluable for Concert Golf. With their support, we have significantly enhanced our capabilities, expanded our portfolio of top clubs, and built a world-class team. Clearlake helped us to invest further in our amenities and focus on enhancing member experiences across the country. I am incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished and grateful for Clearlake's partnership in our mission to preserve and enhance our portfolio of premier private clubs. As we look ahead, we're excited to partner with Bain Capital to continue growing our platform and investing in our clubs and members."

"We have long admired the business that Peter and the Concert Golf team have built and the thoughtful approach they bring to operating and growing private clubs. Concert Golf has earned its reputation through consistent execution, a strong culture, and a clear focus on quality and member experience," said Jennifer Davis, a Partner at Bain Capital. "The Company is well positioned to further build on that success and continue expanding its portfolio of premier clubs. We look forward to working alongside this high-caliber team to support Concert Golf's next phase of growth and continued investment in their people, members, and communities," added Joe Robbins, a Partner at Bain Capital.

Moelis & Company LLC acted as financial advisor and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz acted as legal counsel to Concert Golf and Clearlake. Goldman, Sachs & Co. and Rothschild & Co acted as financial advisors and Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel to Bain Capital.

