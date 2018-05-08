ClearLight Diagnostics Announces the Appointment of Laurie Goodman, PhD as Interim Chief Executive Officer and the Close of an Additional Round of Funding

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearLight Diagnostics, LLC (ClearLight), an early stage developer of an automated, next generation tissue processing and 3D imaging/image analysis platform, announced today that Laurie Goodman, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, has assumed the position of Interim Chief Executive Officer and has been selected as a Board Member. Dr. Goodman will continue in her role as Chief Scientific Officer, while working with the board of directors to shape the overall strategy of the company going forward. ClearLight has also completed a $2.77 million financing round. Current investor CS Investors, LLC was joined by Pivotal Paramount Investment (a member of Nan Fung Life Sciences), and Stanford University. Funding will be used to continue the development of the automated platform capabilities.

"My enthusiasm about the technology we are building at ClearLight has grown stronger in the 2.5 years I have been working with the company. I will continue to provide key technical and scientific leadership, while working both internally and externally to help shape the future strategy of the company," said Dr. Goodman. "We are committed to our current and more recent investors."

"We are quite fortunate to have someone as qualified as Dr. Goodman to assume the role of CEO," said Alex Wiegers, Chairman of the Board. "Dr. Goodman's vision for the company is rooted in 26 years of experience and leadership in diverse areas of research and development as well as translational clinical medicine." "Her success at developing a solid scientific strategy at ClearLight is evidenced by collaborative efforts that have resulted in moving the company's programs forward."

We are also pleased and honored to welcome Pivotal as a shareholder and valued contributor to our efforts.

Sarah McCurdy, MBA has resigned from her position as Chief Executive Officer.

About ClearLight Diagnostics

Founded by Karl Deisseroth M.D., Ph.D., ClearLight is developing an automated instrumentation platform based on the CLARITY lipid-clearing technique developed by Dr. Deisseroth and colleagues at Stanford University. This technique enables the transformation of tissue into a nanoporous, hydrogel-hybridized form that is crosslinked to a three-dimensional network of hydrophilic polymers. The process produces a fully assembled, intact tissue, which is permeable to macromolecules and optically transparent, thus allowing for robust three-dimensional imaging of subcellular components (DNA, RNA and protein) and heterogeneous cellular interactions within the microenvironment of a tissue. This technology, paired with the development of a multi-sample tissue imaging/image analysis platform that will enable a better of normal and diseased tissue.

