Clearlight Energy Announces Leadership Transition

Murff has played a significant role within the LS Power group for over two decades and most recently served as Chief Operating Officer of REV Renewables, another industry leader in the acquisition, development, and operation of clean energy generation and storage within the broader LS Power portfolio. She also spent 17 years at LS Power, where she was the first member and former head of the LS Power Asset Management group.

Mitchell, a Managing Director at LS Power, brings more than 19 years of investment expertise to Clearlight. As its first CFO, he will lead Clearlight's finance organization and oversee its commercial and development teams, succeeding Kevin Melnyk, SVP of Finance, as the company further expands and diversifies its platform.

"We thank Jeff and Kevin for building this business and setting it up for long-term success," said Cameron Tajvar, Chair of the Clearlight board and Managing Director of LS Power. "As Clearlight enters its next phase, Carolyne and Matt bring the operational depth and commercial and financial leadership to manage our geographically and technologically diverse 4.3 GW portfolio of renewable assets and guide the Company forward."

"I am excited to join Clearlight's mission to fuel progress with renewable energy," said Murff. "Clearlight has built an impressive platform, and I look forward to working with the team to further strengthen its operations, support our partners and communities, and continue executing on our strategy."

"I am honored to join Clearlight as CFO during this exciting period of growth," said Mitchell. "As the Company continues to expand, I look forward to working with the Clearlight team to deliver innovative, scalable solutions that reduce emissions, enhance grid reliability, and support long-term sustainability."

About Clearlight Energy

Clearlight Energy, an LS Power company established in 2025, operates a 4.3 GW portfolio of utility scale solar, wind, and battery storage projects across North America. Clearlight focuses on providing operational excellence to supply critical energy capacity and meet growing demand.

About LS Power

Founded in 1990, LS Power is a premier development, investment, and operating company focused on the North American power and energy infrastructure sector, with leading platforms across generation, transmission, and energy expansion solutions. Since inception, LS Power has developed or acquired 50,000 MW of power generation, including utility-scale solar, wind, hydro, battery energy storage, and natural gas-fired facilities. Through its transmission business, LS Power Grid has built 780+ miles of high-voltage transmission with an additional 350+ miles currently under construction or development. LS Power actively invests in and scales businesses that are meeting the growing needs of the energy expansion, including electric vehicle charging, demand response, microgrids, renewable fuels, and waste-to-energy platforms. Over the years, LS Power has raised more than $76 billion in debt and equity capital to support North American infrastructure. For information, please visit www.LSPower.com .

