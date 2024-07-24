ClearLine to Unveil its Innovative SaaS Retail Point-of-Sale Marketing Solutions at RSPA RetailNOW Conference

The digital software as a service marketing platform, newly integrated with Clover and PAX devices, provides an integrated solution for retailers to boost sales and customer engagement

BARTLETT, Tenn. and LAS VEGAS, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG) ("SurgePays" or the "Company"), announces its subsidiary, ClearLine, will launch its innovative point-of-sale (POS) marketing solution at this month's RSPA RetailNOW Conference in Las Vegas.

The ClearLine digital marketing platform and touchscreen display provides a highly efficient turnkey solution for merchants seeking to boost retail sales through increased customer engagement by allowing merchants to capture more customer information through incentivized interactions. This additional customer information can enhance target marketing campaigns, increase customer spending, capture valuable reviews and feedback, gather customer data, and digitize loyalty program enrollment.

Exhibiting in booth #1037, ClearLine will demonstrate its newest integrations with Clover and PAX POS terminals. These allow clients to manage all their in-store and POS marketing channels from one unified dashboard. ClearLine plans to have additional integrations with devices from Ingenico, Verifone, and Dejavoo in the near future as well.

"At RetailNOW, we are looking to partner with independent sales organizations (ISOs) and POS providers, helping them to significantly enhance their value proposition and unlock new revenue streams by providing highly demanded hyperlocal marketing services to their hardware and payment solutions. We believe this solution should boost sales and I think it is a great way for SurgePays to establish relationships with merchants throughout the country with the hope of providing other payment and prepaid solutions," said Derron Winfrey, Executive Vice President of sales at SurgePays.

"The new ClearLine digital marketing platform and touchscreen display will help our partners to increase client retention rates and establish them as long-term indispensable partners to their retail customer base," said Nate Moshkovich, SurgePays Vice President of Product.

In addition to Derron Winfrey and Nate Moshkovich, additional management personnel on hand will include SurgePays Director of Sales Allison Seyler and Garth Billstin, Vice President of Business Development, SurgePays.

To schedule a demonstration or meeting at RSPA, contact Nate Moshkovich at [email protected].

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc. is a technology and wireless company focused on the underserved. SurgePays technology-layered platform empowers clerks at over 11,000 convenience stores to provide prepaid wireless and financial technology products to underbanked customers. SurgePays prepaid wireless companies provide services to over 260,000 low-income subscribers nationwide. The company ranks as the 345th fastest-growing tech company in North America according to the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500. Please visit SurgePays.com for more information.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes express or implied statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance and may contain projections of our future results of operations or of our financial information or state other forward-looking information. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements relate to future events or our future operational or financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including, without limitation, statements about ClearLine's digital marketing platform and touchscreen display . The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update, and expressly disclaim the obligation to update, any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

