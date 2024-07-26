Clearly, a Ukrainian Startup for Psychological Support, Receives Funding from Google

KYIV, Ukraine, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Psychological Startup Clearly, originating from Ukraine, secures non-dilutive funding from Google for Startups Ukraine Support Fund. This funding will be utilized to expand Clearly's presence in international markets, including Poland, Spain, and Latin America, and to enhance its services through artificial intelligence.

Clearly is a high-tech platform that effectively connects therapists with clients both online and offline. The product was developed by two Ukrainians, Dmytro Marakhovskiy and Dmytro Kovalenko, and was launched just two weeks before the full-scale invasion.

Despite challenging circumstances, Clearly has established itself as a leader in the competitive market, attracting investments from international funds and expanding to new markets.

"Resilience is our everything. Today's realities, coupled with startup activity, make resilience the only way to survive," said Dmytro Marakhovskiy, co-founder of Clearly.

Since its inception, Clearly has raised a total of $500,000 in investments, supplemented by non-dilutive funding. In its latest funding round, the startup is valued at $8,000,000.

The startup has already released strategies for entering new markets and developing AI functionality.

