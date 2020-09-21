Clearly Basics Skincare Releases an Over the Counter Retinol in a New Formulation That Is 20% Stronger

CARRBORO, N.C., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearly Basics, a specialty skincare line for acne-prone skin today announced the release of Clear Out Extra Strength, a new retinol solution that is 20% stronger in clearing clogs and improving skin texture. Clear Out Extra Strength combines retinol, salicylic acid and azelaic acid to flush out dead skin, calm redness and enhance skin texture. Customers with acne-prone skin now have a non-prescription option for outbreaks that are more difficult to get under control.

Clearly Basics

"Retinol is the dermatologist's number one choice for fighting acne breakouts. We began our company with a balanced retinol product but found as we worked with thousands of acne-sufferers, that some simply needed more ingredient power to get clearer skin," says Ron Kwok, CEO of Clearly Basics. "Balancing these three medical-grade ingredients in Clear Out Extra Strength brings a new capability to over-the-counter acne solutions."

Features and benefits of Clear Out Extra Strength include:

Retinol–Flushes out dead skin cells, flattens bumpy skin, and boosts collagen.

Azelaic Acid–Naturally formed on the skin. AZA helps to calm redness, improves skin texture, and brightens the skin.

Salicylic Acid (BHA)—Reduces oily sheen, is an effective astringent and exfoliates the skin.

Clear Out Extra Strength will be available starting September 21, 2020 at $57.90. For more information on Clear Out Extra Strength visit https://tryclearly.com/shop/clearoutextrastrength/

About Clearly Basics: Clearly Basics is a complete skincare line for acne-prone skin. The line removes the mystery and stress of breakouts with support and formulas that are gentle, effective, and lasting. The company was founded in 2017 as a tele-dermatology platform for custom skincare. After working with top dermatologists, pharmacists and labs to treat issues with acne-prone skin and sensitive skin, the best and most successful formulas became the foundations of Clearly Basics Skincare in 2019.

www.tryclearly.com.

Press Contacts:

Dana McMahan, CMO

919-434-1229

[email protected]

Ron Kwok, CEO

919-434-1229

[email protected]

SOURCE Clearly Basics