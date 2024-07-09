CLEARLY CANADIAN ADDS CANS TO THEIR GROWING PORTFOLIO

Iconic Clearly Canadian Brand Expands Portfolio with New 6-Pack Can offerings to provide Consumers more convenience and value

TORONTO, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clearly Food & Beverage Company ULC, producer of the Clearly Canadian line of premium-flavoured sparkling waters, now offers 6-Pack SleekCans in their iconic "Originals" and new "Zero Sugar" flavours.

Oh CANada! Clearly Canadian has added 6-pack Sleekcans to its growing product portfolio. In addition to the Clearly Canadian iconic blue glass bottles, the Company recognized a consumer opportunity to expand into 6-pack Cans to offer their fans better value and new usage occasions to enjoy the brand where glass breakage is a concern. The 6-Pack SleekCans are available in Clearly Canadian's iconic "Originals" and new "Zero Sugar" flavours.

Fueled by a fan-led online crowd-funding campaign, the cross-border cultural staple of the 90's made an incredible comeback completely led by their beloved consumers. The demand for the iconic glass bottles exceeded all expectations and has continued to grow at a market-leading pace. In addition to the Clearly Canadian iconic blue glass bottles, the Company recognized a consumer opportunity to expand into 6-pack Cans to offer their fans better value and new usage occasions to enjoy the brand where glass breakage is a concern.

"The love and desire for Clearly Canadian from our fans never ceases to amaze us. Rest assured that our iconic blue glass bottle is here to stay, as it is preferred by many of our consumers. But our consumers and retail partners have been seeking multipacks and Can formats for some time, and we were able to set up our manufacturing to deliver on that ask", said CEO Paul Tepperman. "In addition to offering fans new occasions and convenient packaging with Cans, we saw an opportunity to provide better value to our fans in the multipack format."

Clearly Canadian recently won several prestigious InnoBev Awards 2024 including "Best in Glass" winner for Clearly Canadian Essence; "Best in Glass" finalist for Clearly Canadian Clearly Sparkling; "Best in Can" finalist for Clearly Canadian Original Cans; and "Best Premium Drink" finalist for Clearly Canadian Clearly Essence.

Clearly Canadian Originals and Zero Sugar Cans are offered in 6-packs of 12oz/355mL SleekCans. Clearly Canadian 'Originals' 6-pack Cans are available in the top flavours from the 90's, including Mountain Blackberry, Wild Cherry, and Orchard Peach and our new Zero Sugar range. Clearly Canadian 6-pack Cans are currently available in the USA at all Kroger banners nationwide, Food Lion, Amazon, and expanding to more Retailers across the USA.

"Our environmental responsibility to protect the nature & beauty of Canada is something we pride ourselves on," said VP of Marketing Casey Howe. "Cans are fully recyclable and can be returned for refund in most of our markets. They simply offer an additional, convenient way for our fans to enjoy Clearly Canadian. It's a sustainable packaging choice to protect our natural sparkling Canadian spring water from source".

"With these exciting product launches, we continue expanding Clearly Canadian's availability to reach wider audiences. Our goal is to maintain our position as North America's fastest-growing and leading premium alternative beverage brand – the brand of choice for conscious consumers who want a better alternative to Soda and know that Clearly Canadian's company ethos permeates through every aspect of the brand," says Tepperman.

In addition to expanding its Can portfolio, Clearly Canadian has expanded its retail footprint and is now available at all Kroger banners, Albertson Safeway, Publix, and Ahold Dalhaize banners. This year, the brand expanded into 1,400 Walmart doors, Costco USA, select Target stores, gopuff, Raley's, Bashas', Loblaws, and Whole Foods in Canada.

"Clearly it's our water that makes us so unique and flavourful. Clearly Canadian is crafted with sparkling Canadian spring water from award-winning springs, natural fruit flavours, and simple ingredients. Our Clearly Canadian 'Originals' lineup is the mid-calorie full-flavoured sparkling spring water category leader, so offering our iconic 'Originals' in Cans is a natural fit," says Howe.

"Cans are our biggest innovation launch on the brand since our retail re-introduction in 2017, and we will continue to provide solutions for our fans to enjoy Clearly Canadian anytime and anywhere," adds Howe

If you are a Retailer wishing to list Clearly Canadian, or have any questions, you can contact [email protected].

About The Clearly Food & Beverage Company

Clearly Canadian (The Clearly Food & Beverage Company ULC) was founded in 1987 and is one of North America's signature premium food and beverage brands. Clearly Canadian's mission is to "be a leading lifestyle brand that promotes good thoughts, good words and good deeds", with a tagline of "Clearly it's our Water", reinforcing the brand's unique Canadian spring water from source that makes the brand unique and so flavourful. Through its Clearly Community Challenge give-back program, Clearly Canadian provides financial support to crowdfunding campaigns and causes that align with the brand's core values. Clearly Canadian sparkling waters are sourced from across Canada's pristine springs, contain natural fruit flavours with simple ingredients, and are bottled in recyclable materials only. Additional information can be found by visiting www.clearlycanadian.com or following the company on Facebook or Instagram @ClearlyCanadian.

