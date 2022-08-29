Clearly Clean Awarded Schuylkill Conservation District's 2022 Conservation Service Award--Business

ORWIGSBURG, Pa., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearly Clean Products, LLC, the rolled-edge recyclable food tray manufacturer, today announced that the company was honored with Schuylkill Conservation District's 2022 Conservation Service Award for Business. This annual award recognizes the business that best focuses on eco-friendly initiatives throughout the year. In addition to the Conservation District's award, Clearly Clean received citations from the Pennsylvania Senate and Pennsylvania House of Representatives at the awards ceremony on August 24, 2022.

"Clearly Clean has contributed much to furthering the goals of our conservation district that include environmental education, erosion and sediment control, watershed protection, AMD remediation and farmland preservation," said Patrick "Porcupine Pat" McKinney, environmental education coordinator, Schuylkill Conservation District. "Because of Clearly Clean, Schuylkill County is a better place to live, work, and play."

Clearly Clean's 100% recyclable, rolled-edge overwrap trays utilize PET (the same material used in recyclable water bottles), offering an environmentally friendly tray option to grocers, food processors, and packaging distributors for products such as meat, poultry, produce, and seafood.

"We are excited that Clearly Clean was recognized with this award from the Schuylkill Conservation District," said Jeff Maguire, managing partner, Clearly Clean. "We remain committed to manufacturing eco-friendly packaging that protects both the product and the environment."

Clearly Clean, which is known for its rolled-edge food trays, is an innovative manufacturer that creates eco-friendly products with features that surpass their non-sustainable alternatives. The company is committed to protecting its patented rolled-edge trays and manufacturing processes – as well as developing other sustainable products. www.clearlyclean.com

The Schuylkill Conservation District protects and restores the county's natural resources through education, cooperation, guidance, and technical assistance that promote wise stewardship, responsible development, and sustainability. www.schuylkillcd.com

