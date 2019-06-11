Clearly Clean Awarded the AmeriStar Package Award for Refrigerated Food by the Institute of Packaging Professionals

ORWIGSBURG, Pa., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearly Clean Products, LLC, a recyclable food tray manufacturer, today announced that its Roll Over-Wrap™ tray was honored with the AmeriStar Package Award for the refrigerated food category by the Institute of Packaging Professionals (IOPP). Nominated packages were evaluated on innovation, product protection, economics, package performance, marketing, and environmental impact. This competition, judged by industry experts, is one of the most recognized packaging competitions in the U.S.

The Roll Over-Wrap™ tray has received multiple comprehensive patents, making it the world's only patented 100% recyclable, smooth-edge overwrap tray line for food packaging. This tray is made from PET (polyethylene terephthalate), the same material used in water bottles. It features a patented rolled edge that provides a smooth surface for overwrap film.

In addition to the sustainability aspect of the tray, some of the other benefits recognized by the IOPP include:

Reduces product loss and increases customer satisfaction:

Mitigates leakers during production and transportation due to its smooth edge.

Is three times stronger than foamed plastic (expanded polystyrene).

Will not bow tie due to weak walls.

Withstands high-speed processors without a loss in structural strength.

Can be reworked as many times as necessary.

Makes the product the center of attention and has maximum shelf appeal:



Stands out from the competition.

Allows the product to be the focal point of the package and examined from all angles.

Allows companies to make a quick and easy change from polystyrene or polypropylene:

No need to change equipment.

Can immediately replace all trays on high-speed packaging machinery.

"Clearly Clean is proud of its Roll Over-Wrap™ tray and is thrilled to receive such a prestigious award recognizing its design," said Millard Wallace, managing partner of Clearly Clean. "Our company has grown significantly over the last year due in large part to the success of this product line. We'll continue to invent and innovate to create eco-friendly products for our clients."

About Clearly Clean Products, LLC

Clearly Clean, which is known for its crystal-clear food trays, is an innovative manufacturer that creates eco-friendly products with features that surpass their non-sustainable alternatives. The company is committed to protecting its patented manufacturing process and developing other sustainable products. www.clearlyclean.com

