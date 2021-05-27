Clearly Clean Named 2021 "Best Place to Work - Manufacturer" in Schuylkill County

ORWIGSBURG, Pa., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearly Clean Products, LLC, a leading recyclable packaging manufacturer, today announced that it has been named the 2021 "Best Place to Work – Manufacturer" by the Readers' Choice Awards, sponsored by the Republican Herald. This award immediately follows the company being named the fastest-growing manufacturer in Northeast Pennsylvania by the NEPA Manufacturers and Employers Association for the second year in a row.

"Being named the best place to work and the fastest growing manufacturer is an honor," said Mill Wallace, managing partner at Clearly Clean. "Of all the awards we've been blessed to receive recently, this one is special because it was voted on by our employees and the community. We're grateful to them and to the Republican Herald, the awards' sponsor. We strive to cultivate a productive and rewarding work environment and to ensure that our employees are the top priority."

Clearly Clean's recyclable food trays can be utilized for meat, poultry, seafood, produce, and deli products and are available in many sizes and colors. Its trays are made from PET, the same material used in recyclable water bottles, offering a recyclable, smooth-edged tray option to retailers, food processors, and packaging distributors.

Due to its rapid growth, Clearly Clean can provide its employees opportunities for advancement. The company paid out more than $600,000 in bonuses last year and provides a 401(k) match and benefits. Clearly Clean offers 3.5 days off in a row every week – and a fixed schedule. This is unusual in the industry.

"Our work schedule is different from other manufacturers because we understand that our employees have a life outside of work," said Jeff Maguire, managing partner at Clearly Clean. "They enjoy being able to schedule family activities in advance and having consecutive days off. It's difficult in a manufacturing environment to foster a family atmosphere, but we hope we're doing so. Without our employees, we wouldn't have been able to endure the COVID pandemic and to expand so quickly."

Clearly Clean, which is known for its rolled-edge food trays, is an innovative manufacturer that creates eco-friendly products with features that surpass their non-sustainable alternatives. The company is committed to protecting its patented rolled-edge trays and manufacturing processes – as well as developing other sustainable products. www.clearlyclean.com

