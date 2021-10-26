Clearly Clean Named the Second Fastest Growing Company in the Greater Lehigh Valley by Lehigh Valley Business

ORWIGSBURG, Pa., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearly Clean Products, LLC, a recyclable food tray manufacturer, today announced it ranked second on Lehigh Valley Business's 2021 Fastest Growing Companies list.

Clearly Clean Products LLC

Nominated companies must be headquartered in Greater Lehigh Valley (Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, lower Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, upper Bucks, Schuylkill or Warren counties). They are ranked according to revenue growth over a three-year period, with both dollar and percentage increases taken into consideration. The ranking formula, coordinated by Baker Tilly, leads to the recognition of both large and small companies. Eligible companies must have revenue of at least $500,000 in two of the three fiscal years ending in 2018, 2019 and 2020 -- and must show revenue growth in 2020, as compared to 2018 (a three-year period).

"Clearly Clean is honored to be included in the top two of this prestigious list," said Jeff Maguire, managing partner at Clearly Clean. "This, coupled with our recent recognition as the Fastest Growing Manufacturer in NE Pennsylvania two years in a row, is truly a testament to our people. We are thankful to Lehigh Valley Business for compiling this list."

"This year's Fastest Growing Companies are to be commended for their revenue growth over the past three years. Our ranking formula takes into consideration dollar and percentage increases, allowing us to recognize both large companies and small companies that have shown sustained growth in the Lehigh Valley," said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, senior group publisher of Lehigh Valley Business. "Congratulations to all the winners."

Winners were honored Oct. 20 at an online celebration. Honorees are profiled in a magazine that was inserted into the Oct. 25 issue of Lehigh Valley Business and is online at LVB.com.

About Clearly Clean Products, LLC

Clearly Clean, known for its rolled-edge food trays, is an innovative manufacturer that creates eco-friendly products with features that surpass their non-sustainable alternatives. The company's committed to protecting its patented products and processes and developing other sustainable products. www.clearlyclean.com

About Lehigh Valley Business

Celebrating 35 years of journalistic excellence, Lehigh Valley Business is a multimedia news source that publishes a regular print and online edition and breaks news daily on its website, LVB.com. In addition, Lehigh Valley Business publishes special focus sections and products throughout the year including Reader Rankings, Fastest Growing Companies and Best Places to Work in PA. Lehigh Valley Business honors leading Pennsylvanians through annual awards events including Health Care Heroes, Women of Influence and Forty Under 40 and facilitates thoughtful discussion with market leaders through its webinar series. Its Digital Marketing Solutions helps customers with social media, search engine marketing and optimization, retargeting, email marketing and more. Lehigh Valley Business is part of BridgeTower Media, one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies with more than 40 print and digital publications in more than 25 U.S. markets.

