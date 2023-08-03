Clearly Clean Officially Launches Recyclable Food Tray Solution for Grocery Retailers and Wholesalers

Solution enables a quick, easy, and cost-effective change to an eco-friendly tray option

ORWIGSBURG, Pa., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearly Clean Products, LLC, the rolled-edge, recyclable food tray packaging company, has officially launched a full line of recyclable, overwrap food trays targeted specifically to grocery retailers and wholesalers. This solution, utilized primarily for poultry, meat, produce, seafood, and deli, is a boxed program and features downgauged tray thicknesses to enable a quick, easy, and more cost-effective conversion to 100% recyclable food trays.

Rolled-Edge Tray
Grocers are accustomed to receiving their foam food trays in bundles; consequently, Clearly Clean's grocery program enables trays to be packed in quantities similar to foam trays for easy use at store level. In addition, when food is packaged in the store or at a local distribution center, the tray can be a thinner gauge because there is minimal shipping, thus saving the client money.

"We have seen strong interest in our grocery solution with multiple clients already on board," said Jimmy Herring, CEO, Clearly Clean. "Historically, we have primarily sold to food processors, but as consumer pressure increases and government bans and corporate sustainability goals begin to take effect, retailers and wholesalers are increasingly looking for more eco-friendly options."

Clearly Clean's patented trays are made from PET, the same material used in recyclable water bottles. The tray features a patented rolled edge, mitigating tears in the overwrap film and providing a unique hoop strength that will maintain the tray's structural integrity even though it is a thinner gauge. The trays come in 21 sizes, are available with or without pads, and can be tailored to meet a client's needs.

About Clearly Clean Products, LLC
Clearly Clean, which is known for its recyclable rolled-edge food trays, is an innovative manufacturer that creates eco-friendly products with features that surpass their non-sustainable alternatives. The company is committed to protecting its patented rolled-edge trays and manufacturing processes – as well as developing other sustainable products. www.clearlyclean.com

Contact:
Lisa Grimes
703-217-2692
[email protected]

SOURCE Clearly Clean Products, LLC

