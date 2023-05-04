Clearly Clean Recognized as the Fastest-Growing Manufacturer in Northeast Pennsylvania by the NEPA Manufacturers and Employers Association for the Fourth Year in a Row

The Excellence Award for Expansion underscores the industry's rapid adoption of Clearly Clean's patented recyclable food trays

ORWIGSBURG, Pa., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearly Clean Products, LLC, the recyclable rolled-edge tray packaging company, has announced that it was again named the fastest-growing manufacturer in Northeast Pennsylvania, having also been awarded the 2022, 2021, and 2020 Manufacturers and Employers Excellence Award for Expansion by the Northeast Pennsylvania Manufacturers and Employers Association. This year, like last, Clearly Clean tied for this recognition.

This award recognizes Clearly Clean's significant growth in sales, production lines, offerings, and employees. In 2022, Clearly Clean grew its employee base by 30 percent and added new clients, product offerings, and machines.

At the awards ceremony held on May 2, Clearly Clean received citations from U.S. Congressman Daniel Meuser, state senators, the Schuylkill County Commissioners, and the Pennsylvania Senate and House of Representatives -- as well as recognition by the National Association of Manufacturers and the Pennsylvania Manufacturers' Association.

"We're so excited to be recognized again for our rapid growth," said Jeff Maguire, president of Clearly Clean. "Our recyclable food trays are quickly replacing foamed trays in every grocery store in the country – with even more growth on the horizon. We're thankful to have the most experience in this space, open capacity to take advantage of future growth, and the largest assortment of tray sizes in the industry."

Consumer pressure and corporate ESG (environmental, social, and governance) commitments -- combined with numerous citywide and countywide bans on expanded polystyrene ("Styrofoam"-type foamed plastics") – are fueling the demand for eco-friendly/recyclable packaging. Clearly Clean's patented trays are made from PET, the same material used in recyclable water bottles, offering an environmentally friendly, recyclable, rolled-edge tray option to grocers, food processors, and packaging distributors.

"We're grateful to the NEPA Manufacturers and Employers Association," said Millard Wallace, chief innovation officer at Clearly Clean. "We're also thankful to our employees, clients, and suppliers, without whom our success wouldn't be possible."

About Clearly Clean Products, LLC

Clearly Clean, which is known for its recyclable rolled-edge food trays, is an innovative manufacturer that creates eco-friendly products with features that surpass their non-sustainable alternatives. The company is committed to protecting its patented rolled-edge trays and manufacturing processes – as well as developing other sustainable products. www.clearlyclean.com

