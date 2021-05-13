Clearly Clean Recognized as the Fastest-Growing Manufacturer in Northeast Pennsylvania by the NEPA Manufacturers and Employers Association for the Second Year in a Row

ORWIGSBURG, Penn., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearly Clean Products, LLC, a leading recyclable packaging company, has announced that it was again named the fastest-growing manufacturer in Northeast Pennsylvania, having been awarded both the 2020 and 2021 Manufacturers and Employers Excellence Award for Expansion by the Northeast Pennsylvania Manufacturers and Employers Association. At last week's awards dinner, Clearly Clean received citations from U.S. Congressman Daniel Meuser, U.S. Senator Patrick Toomey, U.S. Senator Bob Casey, the Schuylkill County Commissioners, and the Pennsylvania Senate and House of Representatives -- as well as recognition by the National Association of Manufacturers and the Pennsylvania Manufacturers' Association.

This award recognizes Clearly Clean's significant growth in revenues, production lines, facilities, and employees. In fact, in 2020 alone, Clearly Clean tripled its capacity, grew its employee base by almost 80 percent, and expanded its product offerings. Not only that, Clearly Clean also recently grew its footprint for the third time in less than two years by purchasing an additional 60,000 square foot facility and continuing to fill out its Frackville, Pa., campus.

"We are excited that Clearly Clean's trays are now used all over North America and beyond," said Jeff Maguire, managing partner at Clearly Clean. "We're so incredibly grateful to the NEPA Manufacturers and Employers Association for honoring us with this award for the second year in a row. It's a testament to our people; without them, we would never be able to keep up with the demand."

Consumer pressure and corporate commitment -- combined with numerous citywide and countywide bans on expanded polystyrene (i.e., foamed plastic) – are fueling the demand for eco-friendly packaging and accelerating the sustainability timelines of many organizations. Clearly Clean's patented trays are made from PET, the same material used in recyclable water bottles, offering an environmentally friendly, smooth-edged tray option to grocers, food processors, and packaging distributors.

"It is fantastic that the marketplace is recognizing the importance of choosing eco-friendly products," said Millard Wallace, another managing partner at Clearly Clean. "It is because of this recognition that we have been blessed with the opportunity to change the food packaging industry for the better and continue growing and hiring employees in the Schuylkill County area and beyond."

