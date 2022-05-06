Clearly Clean Recognized as the Fastest-Growing Manufacturer in Northeast Pennsylvania by the NEPA Manufacturers and Employers Association for the Third Year in a Row

The Excellence Award for Expansion underscores the industry's rapid adoption of Clearly Clean's patented recyclable food trays

ORWIGSBURG, Pa., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearly Clean Products, LLC, the recyclable rolled-edge tray packaging company, has announced that it was again named the fastest-growing manufacturer in Northeast Pennsylvania, having also been awarded the 2020 and 2021 Manufacturers and Employers Excellence Award for Expansion by the Northeast Pennsylvania Manufacturers and Employers Association. This year, Clearly Clean tied for this recognition.

At the awards ceremony on May 3, Clearly Clean received citations from U.S. Congressman Daniel Meuser, U.S. Senator Patrick Toomey, U.S. Senator Bob Casey, the Schuylkill County Commissioners, and the Pennsylvania Senate and House of Representatives -- as well as recognition by the National Association of Manufacturers and the Pennsylvania Manufacturers' Association.

This award recognizes Clearly Clean's significant growth in revenues, production lines, facilities, and employees. In 2021, Clearly Clean increased sales by more than 60 percent, grew its employee base by 40 percent, and added new machines and warehouses.

"We're excited that Clearly Clean's trays are in virtually every grocery store in the U.S. – and we're growing internationally as well," said Jeff Maguire, managing partner at Clearly Clean. "We're grateful to the NEPA Manufacturers and Employers Association for honoring us with this award for the third year in a row."

Consumer pressure and corporate commitment – combined with numerous citywide and countywide bans on expanded polystyrene – are fueling the demand for eco-friendly packaging and accelerating the sustainability timelines of many organizations. Clearly Clean's patented trays are made from PET, the same material used in recyclable water bottles, offering an environmentally friendly, smooth-edged tray option to grocers, food processors, and packaging distributors.

"We'll continue to work hard to transform the packaging industry to be more eco-friendly," said Millard Wallace, another managing partner at Clearly Clean. "We are thankful to God and our employees, without whom our success wouldn't be possible."

Interested candidates are encouraged to visit http://clearlyclean.com/careers/ to apply.

About Clearly Clean Products, LLC

Clearly Clean, which is known for its rolled-edge food trays, is an innovative manufacturer that creates eco-friendly products with features that surpass their non-sustainable alternatives. The company is committed to protecting its patented rolled-edge trays and manufacturing processes – as well as developing other sustainable products. www.clearlyclean.com

