ClearOne 2017 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Investor Conference Call Postponed

SALT LAKE CITY, April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO) a global provider of audio and visual communication solutions, today announced that the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 (the "Annual Report") will be further delayed as the company and its independent auditors need additional time to complete the Annual Report and audit of the company's financial statements relating to recent changes in tax law, goodwill and intangibles impairment previously reported in the last Quarterly Report Form 10-Q and updating the capitalization of legal costs related to patent litigation. On March 19, 2018, the company previously filed a Form 12b-25, Notification of Late Filing, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") regarding a delay in the filing of its Annual Report but was unable to complete the filing of the Annual Report with the SEC before the expiration of the April 2, 2018 extension period. The company intends to file its Annual Report with the SEC as soon as possible and continues to work diligently to finalize its financial statements.

Given the ongoing audit of the company's financial statements by the company's independent auditors and its audit committee, the Company announced that it is postponing its fourth quarter and full year 2017 earnings release and conference call, previously scheduled for April 2, 2018 and April 3, 2018, respectively, until such audit is completed and the company has filed its Annual Report.

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global company that designs, develops and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. The performance and simplicity of its advanced comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability and scalability.

