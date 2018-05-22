ClearOne Awarded New Patent Covering USB to Bluetooth Audio Bridging by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office

SALT LAKE CITY, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), a global provider of audio and visual communication solutions, announced today that it has been awarded a new patent relating to audio bridging by the US Patent and Trademark Office.

The USPTO issued patent number 9,921,798 to ClearOne. This patent, entitled "Universal Serial Bus-to-Bluetooth Audio Bridging Devices," among other things, describes a method to bridge audio between a USB conferencing peripheral, a Bluetooth-enabled mobile device, and a Unified Communications software application. Using this patent, any popular USB-enabled audio endpoint such as a USB headset or USB speakerphone, such as the ClearOne CHAT®, can be bridged to a Bluetooth audio source, such as a mobile phone or tablet, while also bridging to any popular UC audio application such as Skype®, WhatsApp®, or GoToMeeting®.

This new patent is part of ClearOne's growing patent portfolio that currently includes over 100 patents and pending patent applications covering multiple new technologies in the fields of audio and video processing, audio and video streaming, and innovative communication technologies. ClearOne's patents reinforce and protect its market leadership position, and demonstrate ClearOne's ongoing ability to develop cutting-edge technologies and products.

