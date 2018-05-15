ClearOne Awarded New Patent Relating to Audio Distribution Over Local Area Networks by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office

SALT LAKE CITY, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), a global provider of audio and visual communication solutions, announced today that it has been awarded a new patent relating to audio distribution over Local Area Networks by the US Patent and Trademark Office.

The USPTO issued patent number 9,942,604 to ClearOne. This patent, entitled "Legacy Converter," among other things, describes a method to provide a connection between a LAN based audio distribution system and one or more legacy control networks. This patent enables devices based on popular legacy control networks such as Insteon, X10, and Zigbee to communicate with devices that support audio distribution and control over a LAN.

This new patent is part of ClearOne's growing patent portfolio that currently includes over 100 patents and pending patent applications covering multiple new technologies in the fields of audio and video processing, audio and video streaming, and innovative communication technologies. ClearOne's patents reinforce and protect its market leadership position, and demonstrate ClearOne's ongoing ability to develop cutting-edge technologies and products.

