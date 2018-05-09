ClearOne Awarded New Patent Relating to Beamforming and Acoustic Echo Cancellation by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office

SALT LAKE CITY, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), a global provider of audio and visual communication solutions, announced today that it has been awarded a new patent relating to Beamforming and Acoustic Echo Cancellation by the US Patent and Trademark Office.

The USPTO issued patent number 9,866,952 to ClearOne. This patent, entitled "Conferencing Apparatus that Combines a Beamforming Microphone Array with an Acoustic Echo Canceller," among other things, describes a method to first use a beamforming algorithm to generate several fixed beams, followed by performing acoustic echo cancellation on each beam, and then selecting one or more beams for transmission in response to a direction-of-arrival determination. For example, a beamforming microphone array mounted in a conference room ceiling may have beams that point in different directions. The echo cancelled audio from each of those fixed beams could be sent to a mixer, which uses input from a direction-of-arrival system to select the audio from one or more beams that point towards active local talkers in the room to be transmitted to a far end conference participant.

This new patent is part of ClearOne's growing patent portfolio that currently includes over 100 patents and pending patent applications covering multiple new technologies in the fields of audio and video processing, audio and video streaming, and innovative communication technologies. ClearOne's patents reinforce and protect its market leadership position, and demonstrate ClearOne's ongoing ability to develop cutting-edge technologies and products.

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global company that designs, develops and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. The performance and simplicity of its advanced comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability and scalability.

Printable releases are available in our Investor Relations area at http://investors.clearone.com.

Contact: ClearOne Marketing 801-975-7200

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clearone-awarded-new-patent-relating-to-beamforming-and-acoustic-echo-cancellation-by-the-us-patent-and-trademark-office-300644857.html

SOURCE ClearOne