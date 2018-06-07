ClearOne Breaks New Ground in Innovative, Affordably Priced AV over IP Streaming with Debut of VIEW® Lite at InfoComm 2018

SALT LAKE CITY, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Strengthening the performance value of its entire range of AV over IP streaming solutions, ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), the leading global provider of audio and visual communications solutions, today will show ClearOne VIEW® Lite at InfoComm 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Booth #N1628 in the Las Vegas Convention Center.

VIEW Lite is, quite simply, the most affordable solution to complement the company's existing VIEW and VIEW Pro streaming solutions, according to Durai Ramachandiran, Senior Director of Product Line Management, Pro Voice & AV Distribution at ClearOne. "VIEW Lite provides the basic functionality that fully meets the needs of simple AV over IP applications while simultaneously delivering superb price-to-performance value as the latest addition to ClearOne's industry-leading network media streaming components," he said.

"Our goal is to provide our integration partners with a complete range of solutions across all price points and vertical market applications. The introduction of VIEW Lite demonstrates our continued ability to do just that with the most affordably priced AV over IP streaming solution that can be relied upon in a dedicated IP network for live streaming applications that do not require video walls, composition, or other functionality," Ramachandiran said.

VIEW Lite has an Encoder EJ100, Decoder DJ100 and Controller CJ100 that together deliver full-screen, single-image video using JPEG2000 codec standard technology, with a very low latency of around 1.5 frames end-to-end glass to glass with resolutions of 4K60 with 4:2:0 color space, and 4K30 and 1080p60 with 4:4:4 color space support for ultra high-quality live streaming and distribution video applications over a dedicated IP network.

VIEW Lite supports HDCP for protected content. The units could be powered through PoE or DC power supply which makes the installation easy and flexible as needed. It comes with an easy to use PC software to configure and setup the system through a Controller unit.

The new ClearOne VIEW Lite AV over IP streaming solution will be available for delivery to customers at the end of August 2018.

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

Printable releases are available in our Investor Relations area at http://investors.clearone.com.

Contact: ClearOne Marketing 801-975-7200

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clearone-breaks-new-ground-in-innovative-affordably-priced-av-over-ip-streaming-with-debut-of-view-lite-at-infocomm-2018-300660630.html

SOURCE ClearOne