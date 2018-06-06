ClearOne Debuts CONVERGE® Huddle for Huddle Room Conferencing at InfoComm 2018

SALT LAKE CITY, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Underscoring its ability to provide complete state-of-the-art collaboration solutions for every market segment, ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), the leading global provider of audio and visual communication solutions, announces its new, unique and most affordable CONVERGE® Huddle conferencing solution for huddle rooms and similarly sized meeting spaces. This new addition to the Converge lineup will be displayed at InfoComm 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Booth #N1628 in the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Derived from ClearOne's latest CONVERGE Pro 2 line of DSP mixers, the integrator-friendly CONVERGE Huddle comes with the latest Acoustic Echo Cancellation and Noise Cancellation audio processing algorithms.

Using CONVERGE Huddle, audio and video collaboration applications are accomplished through a single cable connection to users' Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD), such as laptops, tablets and smartphones that run applications such as Spontania®, Skype®, Skype for Business, GoToMeeting™, WebEx®, etc. The CONVERGE Huddle has an option to add a Bluetooth interface shortly after its release.

"Huddle rooms are rapidly becoming one of the fastest growing trends in workspace design driven by the millennial workforce," said Durai Ramachandiran, ClearOne Senior Director of Product Line Management, Pro Voice & AV Distribution, "and this trend provides a new opportunity for integrators and consultants to look at their end-customers and specify a professional grade, highly versatile solution for multiple use huddle room environments at a price point that meets budget requirements. No other Pro Audio manufacturer has a solution like CONVERGE Huddle."

The new CONVERGE Huddle connects to ClearOne or all third-party peripheral devices, such as microphones, speakers, cameras, and display screens. It can be mounted under a conference table, behind a display on the wall, VESA mounted, or located in a closet or rack.

The ClearOne CONVERGE Huddle comes with a default configuration to make the installation and settings as simple as possible for integrators and can be controlled with the Pro CONSOLE® software.

The ClearOne CONVERGE Huddle will start shipping July 2018.

