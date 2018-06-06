ClearOne Debuts Series of CONVERGE® Pro 2 DSP Mixers that Include Both VoIP & Telco Interfaces at InfoComm 2018

SALT LAKE CITY, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearOne announces its new CONVERGE Pro 2 VT series that includes both VoIP and Telco interfaces in the same CONVERGE Pro 2 unit, simplifying designs and purchasing for integrators, increasing installation flexibility and offering freedom of choice. The company is showcasing the new VT (VoIP/Telco) models at InfoComm 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Booth #N1628 in the Las Vegas Convention Center. ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), is a leading global provider of audio and visual communications solutions.

"ClearOne maintains its leading role in high-fidelity teleconferencing by listening to the needs and concerns of its customers and partners," said Durai Ramachandiran, Senior Director of Product Line Management, Pro Voice & AV Distribution. "Partners gained a powerful selling tool with the highly successful CONVERGE Pro 2 line of mixers, and now we are making it easier than ever for them to choose VoIP, Telco or both and ensure that specified ClearOne products are the perfect fit for every project."

The new CONVERGE Pro 2 VT series models function the same as the existing V and T offerings, and models featuring Dante digital audio technology will now fall under the VTD series. Additionally, all models are Avaya, Cisco and ShoreTel compliant, and support Microsoft Skype® for Business built-in client.

The new VT series works with all existing CONVERGE Pro 2 units and all existing peripheral products, including the ClearOne Beamforming Microphone Array 2, USB Expander, GPIO Expander and DIALOG® 20 Wireless Microphones. The new product names under the VT series are CONVERGE Pro 2 128VT, the CONVERGE Pro 2 128VTD, CONVERGE Pro 2 48VT and CONVERGE Pro 2 48VTD.

All CONVERGE Pro 2 mixers feature the most advanced audio DSP algorithms in the industry, including acoustic echo cancellation, noise cancellation, feedback elimination, gain and level control, and microphone gating.

The new Converge Pro 2 VT models will begin shipping in Q3 2018.

About ClearOne ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com .

Printable releases are available in our Investor Relations area at http://investors.clearone.com.

Contact: ClearOne Marketing 801-975-7200

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clearone-debuts-series-of-converge-pro-2-dsp-mixers-that-include-both-voip--telco-interfaces-at-infocomm-2018-300660619.html

SOURCE ClearOne