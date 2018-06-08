ClearOne Debuts WS800 M550 RF Range Wireless Microphone System at InfoComm 2018 to Comply With New FCC Rules

SALT LAKE CITY, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), the leading global supplier of audio and visual communications systems, today announced a new WS800 M550 Wireless Microphone System that operates in the 537-563 MHz range in response to new FCC rules limiting the use of certain frequencies in North America. The company is demonstrating the new WS800 M550 range at InfoComm 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Booth #N1628 in the Las Vegas Convention Center.

According to John Nygren, Sales Director, Wireless Microphone Solutions for North America, the new WS800 M550 model is necessary to give integrators a full range of frequency options as new FCC rules will require any products using the 614-698 MHz range to transition to another frequency in the next two years.

"As use of the wireless communication spectrum continues to grow, ClearOne is dedicated to offering our valued partners a full range of products that conform to all FCC regulations and provide superior installation flexibility," Nygren said. "With the phase-out of the 614-698 MHz range, the new WS800 M550 ensures all our partners and customers have every tool they need to complete each and every project."

The WS800 Wireless Microphone system includes tabletop, gooseneck, hand-held and belt-pack lavalier models of wireless microphones/transmitters and a base-station receiver with either 4 or 8 channels. With the addition of the new M550 model, the WS800 is now offered in eight frequency ranges.

The WS800 Receivers with built-in Dante™ technology interoperates with other Dante devices from any supplier, including ClearOne's CONVERGE Pro 2 and CONVERGE Matrix.

The WS800 line utilizes ClearOne's 24-bit digital signal processing for unmatched, crystal-clear audio, and features 256-bit encryption for robust security. It has the ability to daisy chain up to 32-channels to support large venues, and extension antenna kits are available to boost the coverage area. The microphones can be powered by standard or rechargeable AA batteries for greater simplicity and ease of use. A docking station is also available to provide convenient recharging.

About ClearOne ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com .

